Gary proposed 2023 budget includes 3% raise for city staff

GARY — The city has a proposed 2023 budget of $123,125,167, which includes a 3% raise for most city employees.

The proposed budget's general fund is currently $61,258,451, though City Controller Mileak Harper said the goal is to bring the general fund closer to $60.5 million. The Gary Common Council held a public hearing for the proposed budget during a Tuesday night meeting.

Harper said all full-time city staff would be eligible for the proposed 3% raise. The raise also encompasses the city clerk, which is an elected position.

During the Tuesday night meeting, the council also held public hearings for the proposed Gary/Chicago International Airport budget and the Gary Public Transportation Corp. budget.

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is requesting just under $4.2 million. Steve Dalton, with Cender Dalton Municipal Advisors, said the budget "is in balance" as the airport makes about $4 million in revenue every year. Dalton said the airport is looking to make some capital improvements such as adding more hangars that can be rented out.

Gary Public Transportation has a proposed budget of about $14.7 million. Freddy McMillon, finance director for Gary Public Transportation, said there are a number of "very ambitious" capital projects in the works, including renovating the bus barn, renovating bus shelters and adding four new ADA vans, three new buses and four electric buses that will arrive early next year.

Both the airport budget and the public transportation budget will be reviewed by the Ways and Means Committee on Oct. 11.

The city is slated to adopt the final budget Oct. 18.