GARY — Akilia McCain has resigned from the Gary Public Library Board effective immediately, she told The Times Thursday morning.

McCain, who was the board president, has served on the board since January 2022 and was appointed by Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.

The impetus for her resignation was a debate over the library's controller, McCain said in a statement to The Times. The library has been without a controller since January, so she suggested the appointment of Karl Cender, a financial consultant who owns Cender and Co. and a member of the Valparaiso School Board. However, Robert Buggs, whom McCain described as "my staunchest opponent on the board," argued that because Cender does work for the city of Gary and McCain was appointed by the mayor, this constitutes a conflict of interest.

"Disappointingly, four of my colleagues bought this line and rejected the adviser's engagement even though he consults with the Gary Common Council (as ARPA manager), the Gary Sanitary District, the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority and the Calumet Township Trustee's Office, to name a few," McCain said. "Due to the board's abdication of its primary responsibility, I resigned my position on the Library Board effective June 1, 2023."

McCain said she's proud of what she accomplished on the board. During her tenure, the library eliminated fines for late books and identified structural issues at the Main and Kennedy branch buildings that need addressing.

"As a lifelong bibliophile and career educator, I thanked Mayor Prince for the opportunity to serve on the Library Board," she said. "I am proud of what my administration was able to accomplish in twelve months despite opposition from day one."

This argument with Buggs is far from the first time members of the board have clashed with one another. Buggs and McCain, as well as a few other members of the board, have been squabbling for months.

In February, a spat that erupted over allegations Buggs used a cell phone to record a closed session meeting got so intense that Buggs had to be escorted out of the meeting by police at the direction of McCain. Additionally, another member of the board, Jacquese White, is suing Buggs as well as his colleagues on the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board over their decision to remove her from the library board, a decision she and her attorney allege was done illegally; McCain has previously told The Times that she takes White's side on that lawsuit, which is still ongoing. Lastly, Buggs has accused McCain and White of improperly using the library's attorney.

