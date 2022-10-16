Gary renames Virginia, Georgia and Ellis Streets to 'Malcolm X Drive' in celebration of his legacy, African culture

GARY — Cedrick Hodge has lived on Ellis Avenue for 66 years. He's lived there practically his whole life, he said.

As of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Hodge is now a resident of Malcolm X Drive.

"I remember when these streets were dirt roads," Hodge said as residents gathered Saturday to watch the unveiling of the renamed Malcolm X Drive on the corner of 25th Avenue and the former Virginia Street. "This is history to me."

Members of the United Afrikan Movement and Black Lives Matter Gary welcomed the public to an afternoon of African music and speeches about the historic human rights leader Malcolm X before debuting the new street sign to honor his legacy and his impact on future generations in Black communities. Malcolm X's daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, was in attendance. Shabazz delivered an address about the life and legacy of her father and mother at Indiana University Northwest on Saturday.

Shabazz and Rasuli Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, left, stands with community activist Kwabena Rasuli after the new 'Malcolm X Drive' street sign is unvei…

The afternoon began with Kwabena Rasuli, a community activist who has advocated for the renaming of the streets since 2000, addressing the crowd. Rasuli said he thought Gary should start honoring Black figures, such as Malcolm X, because of extreme issues in Gary.

"Like Malcolm would say, extreme issues call for extreme solutions," Rasuli said.

Rasuli introduced multiple speakers, including Deputy Mayor Trent McCain, Black Lives Matter Gary member Akili Shakur and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, among others. The speakers emphasized the importance of a presence like Malcolm X in Gary.

"We talk about the life and legacy of Malcolm X, it's not just in the movie that we see," Melton said, referring to the eponymous 1992 film. "It opened our eyes to dig deeper, and the evolution of Malcolm X and his thinking as he came not just to our people and our culture but the entire world."

Todd McCain, dean of student for the Gary Community School Corp., said he believes Malcolm X's "evolution through revolution" shows he was a man who truly understood the human race. This, he said, makes him a martyr who should be celebrated.

"We're honoring one of our many martyrs," he said. "We hope when a child crosses 25th Avenue and Malcolm X Drive, the next $7 they get they'll go to the bookstore and buy the biography of Malcolm X.

Todd McCain Dean of Students at Gary Community Schools Corp. Todd McCain speaks to a crowd Saturday about why it is important to celebrate Malcolm X.

Todd McCain was inspired by Malcolm X's story after reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X." After reading it, he bought it for his brother Trent McCain when Trent was fifteen.

"Next to Jesus Christ, no one's influenced me more than Malcolm," Todd McCain said.

The effort to rename Virginia, Georgia and Ellis Streets — which connect to form one street — began in 2000 and has been an arduous process for Rasuli. After starting a petition to get the streets renamed, he and a group of community members would go to local events or even knock on doors to try and get support for the petition. The streets were chosen because they run parallel to Martin Luther King Drive.

Dancer Malcolm X event A dancer performs for an audience as instrumentalists play traditional African music behind her Saturday.

In 2009, the Common Council gave the Plan Commission the authority to authorize street name changes. Then in 2019, after rejecting the name change three or four times, the Plan Commission unanimously approved it. On May 17, a Common Council meeting was held where it was determined that the Plan Commission action approving the name change in 2019 would become city law.

"Here we are, 22 years and over 4,000 signatures later, Malcolm X Drive is here," Rasuli said.