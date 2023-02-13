GARY — Over the past few years, the Gary Community School Corp. has been under immense pressure to deal with the many vacant school sites scattered across the city. With over 20 unoccupied properties, the school corporation has been eager to sell off the land; however, residents want to have more input.

During a recent community roundtable hosted by Common Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4th, La Tanya Rodgers said residents usually don't know a school corporation property has been sold until it is too late.

“We always have to come after the fact," said Rodgers, president of the Pulaski Community Block Club.

Many of the city's public schools closed down years ago amid Gary's population decline. Over time, the empty properties have become dumping grounds and are often the target of trespassers and arsonists. In January 2020, the school corporation held a community meeting announcing it would list 24 properties for sale after the body of a missing Portage woman was found in the abandoned Norton Elementary School. Since then, the school corporation has demolished multiple buildings and has successfully sold several properties, including a few to the City of Gary and to the Gary Housing Authority. However, a number of properties have also been sold to private companies.

"Technically the Gary school corporation has the right to sell property as they see fit,” Gary Director of Redevelopment Wendy Vachet said during the Thursday night community roundtable. "But it sure seems like some additional dialogue would certainly be helpful.”

Rodgers previously told The Times she and a few other neighbors began cleaning up the former Dunbar-Pulaski middle school last year. After the State Board of Education voted to close the Dunbar-Pulaski Academic and Career Academy in 2015, the area became littered with trash. Rodgers soon discovered the property, located at 1867 Georgia St., had been purchased by Amazing American Food Inc. Rodgers said the school corporation sold the 37.5-acre plot for $35,000. Amazing American Food is a subsidiary of American Kitchen Delights, a Harvey, Illinois-based frozen food processing and packaging company.

“I don’t want a manufacturing plant in our front yard," Colin McCullough said during an October Pulaski Community Block Club meeting. "I don’t want my kids growing up having to look at it every day."

American Kitchen Delights still has to rezone the land from residential to commercial, though Vachet said no plans have come before the Plan Commission or the Board of Zoning Appeals. Adkins said she was not consulted on the Pulaski purchase.

“How can we create a partnership with the Gary Community School Corporation ... to ensure the community has a voice in terms of what we want to see happen to those particular sites?" Adkins asked.

When it comes to redeveloping former schools, community input is especially important as most of the properties are located in residential neighborhoods. The city faced a similar issue last year after Djuric Trucking purchased both the former Thomas Edison middle school property and the former Ivanhoe Elementary property. Both schools had to be rezoned from R2 residential to Planned Unit Development.

Residents organized and fought the rezones, noting that both are surrounded by homes and that Ivanhoe sits near West Side Leadership Academy. The Ivanhoe project was ultimately scrapped, but the Edison rezone was approved.

Vachet promised to keep Adkins and Fourth District residents updated as the Pulaski development moves forward.

“I’ve been a planner for a long time, and neighborhood planning has traditionally focused on two things: schools and parks," Vachet said. "We’ve kind of turned that on its head here in the city, whether it was intentional or inadvertent, but here we are."

New legislation could also help keep residents better informed, Adkins said.

Six years ago, Gary schools were taken over by the state and the elected school board was dissolved after it racked up $103 million in debt. Relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing by a state-appointed emergency manager, along with the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, has allowed the school corporation to achieve a $1.3 million annual operating surplus, all but $66 million of its debt has been paid off and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

At the start of the 2023 legislative session, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, authored Senate Bill 436, which would terminate the school corporation's status as a distressed political subdivision June 20, 2024. If the legislation passes, the school corporation would regain the ability to have an elected school board, and the board would select a superintendent, replacing the current emergency manager.

The legislation also states that before the school corporation can sell any property, it must "provide written notice to the mayor of the city of Gary at least 30 days before selling the real property, building, or other structure; and provide public notice and hold at least one public hearing within the geographic boundaries of the school corporation to hear public testimony on the proposed sale." The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Jan. 19.

Adkins said the city also needs to craft a comprehensive plan specifically for the Fourth District to ensure the area does not become "scattered industrial." She said the light industrial facility looking to locate at Dunbar-Pulaski "could be replicated in other parts of our community. ... We’re trying to create mitigation efforts so that doesn’t happen." "We need to be proactive not reactive," Adkins told her constituents.

