Gary residents raised issues about the conditions of schools and the handling of Gary Community School Corp. social media during the latest Distressed Unit Appeal Board meeting.

During the public comments section of the Aug. 24 meeting, Michaela Spangenburg of the Gary Education Coalition criticized Gary schools’ decision to release students early the day prior because of the extreme heat, when the city has just two cooling centers. She said it was troubling the apparent lack of adequate cooling in the schools, saying it was a safety and liability issue.

According to Gary schools spokesperson Chelsea Whittington, the number of cooling centers in the city was not a factor in the decision for early dismissal.

Later in the DUAB meeting, Gary schools emergency manager Mike Raisor told DUAB that all the schools had functioning air conditioning, and the decision to release students early and close schools the next day was out of an abundance of caution.

Spangenburg also criticized the handling of the school district's social media, specifically calling out its Facebook account. She told DUAB it continues to be used for promotional “fluff” pieces and not as a way to inform parents.

Spangenburg took issue with Gary schools not posting notices about the DUAB meeting, or the Gary school board meet-and-greet event before they occurred.

“Our community is not stupid,” Spangenburg said. Further stating people wouldn’t want to send their children to Gary schools if they can’t see what is being done to address standardized test scores, or about the schools’ heating and cooling.

“If parents can’t get this kind of information, they’re not gonna send their kids to our schools because their schools aren't reputable, aren’t transparent, aren’t accountable and aren’t safe,” said Spangenburg.

The school district’s communications, including social media, are handled by Whittington. She told The Times in addition to the school district's Facebook page, information is also shared on the its website, and individual schools' social media and webpages.

Another speaker, Tracy Coleman, asked for Gary schools to secure funding for new infrastructure, including a new middle school, an alternative school, a career center and fieldhouse for West Side Leadership Academy and a new preschool.

Coleman said if the district couldn’t open its schools with the money it has been provided, then new ones should be built. She contrasted Gary schools being closed due to the extreme temperatures, to Crown Point schools, which recently just opened a new Taft Middle School.

“Eventually there comes a point where being cheap with our children is costly,” Coleman said.

