Gary residents would comprise a majority on the new board of the Gary Community School Corp., under a revision to Senate Bill 327 adopted Thursday by the Indiana House.

The change was proposed by Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and approved by the Republican-controlled chamber on an unrecorded voice vote.

It shrinks the size of the seven-member board to five. By doing so, at least three of the five would hail from Gary.

Specifically, the mayor of Gary and the Gary Common Council would appoint one school board member apiece, while the Indiana secretary of education would appoint the other three: at least one Gary resident, one person from Gary or another Lake County community, and one from anywhere.

Hatcher said she and the other representatives serving Gary still would prefer an elected school board. But having Gary residents make up a majority on an appointed board is a good start.

"Even though this isn't everything we wanted, it is a good compromise and takes us on the path we want to be on," she said.

The underlying legislation — set for a final House vote Monday — re-establishes a school board in Gary on July 1, 2023, that initially would be tasked with advising the district's emergency manager.

The board would take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a subsequent date when the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board certifies that Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

Gary schools were taken over by the state six years ago, its elected school board dissolved, and an emergency manager put in charge after the district spent $21.5 million more than it took in and racked up $103 million in debt.

PHOTOS: Decay Devils spruce up downtown Gary landmarks Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary