The board is slated to take effect July 1 and will be tasked initially with advising the district’s emergency manager. It will take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a later date when DUAB certifies that Gary schools are no longer financially distressed.

In an email Wednesday to the Times, Indiana Department of Education spokesperson Christina Molinari said the IDOE expects "appointments to be made this week." Molinari did not respond to questions about how many people applied to be the IDOE's appointment or about how many candidate interviews were conducted.

Michaela Spangenburg of the Gary Education Coalition said "initially, there was no process" for people to apply to the IDOE. However, the Gary Education Coalition established a pool of candidates, creating a Google Doc where people could submit their names and professional experience. The online document is automatically updated every five minutes; it had 22 names as of Thursday evening.

"When people view this list, the only reasonable conclusion can be that the people of Gary are the most qualified to lead our schools back to local control," Spangenburg wrote in a news release.

Applicants were asked to email their materials to IDOE chief of staff Brian Murphy. However, Spangenburg said that as far as she knows, almost none of the 22 people in the Gary Education Coalition's pool of candidates was interviewed by the IDOE.

"Everyone is feeling like this process is a sham at this point," Spangenburg said.

Some candidates applied to the IDOE and to the Gary Common Council.

At the June 12 meeting, Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at large, said she was at the Legislature when Senate Enrolled Act 327 was being discussed. During the hearing, Latham said, people questioned whether Gary had enough qualified candidates for an elected school board.

Ultimately, the Gary Education Coalition would like to see the restoration of an elected school board.