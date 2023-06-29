GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Common Council made their appointments Thursday to the newly formed Gary Community School Corp. Board.
Prince's pick is Akilia McCain; the council chose Vanessa Allen-McCloud.
McCain previously served on the now-defunct Gary Schools Advisory Board and most recently was president of the Gary Public Library Board. She resigned from the library board in June after a contentious debate over the library's controller. McCain has worked as a speech language pathologist for more than 25 years. She is the wife of Deputy Mayor Trent McCain.
“As a mother of three, Akilia understands firsthand the importance of equipping our students with the tools they need to thrive,” Prince said in a city news release. “In her previous roles as a library board president and an elected school board member, Akilia exemplified her deep-rooted commitment to education. With her profound expertise and unwavering passion, I am certain that Akilia’s primary focus is to propel our schools towards greatness."
The Common Council unanimously voted during a special meeting to appoint Allen-McCloud. Since 2010, she has served as the president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. She has worked as an administrator at Purdue University Calumet, South Suburban College and in the Gary Community School Corp.
"This is a transition period," Allen-McCloud told the council. "Thank you for your confidence in me."
Allen-McCloud said she will ensure that the council is always kept informed.
The council began accepting applications for the school board in May. The Gary Boards and Commissions Committee conducted candidate interviews June 12. Fifteen people applied, but five applicants did not attend that meeting, making them ineligible.
The five-member, appointed school board was established when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 327 into law May 5.
The legislation authorizes the mayor of Gary to appoint one school board member, the Gary Common Council to select another and gives three picks to the Indiana secretary of education, who must appoint at least one Gary resident, one resident of Gary or Lake County, and a final member from anywhere. The school board will eventually replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board as the school district's governing body.
MGT Consulting and DUAB have run the Gary Community School Corp. since 2017. The former elected board was dissolved after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit to the IRS tax payments withheld from employee paychecks and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.
The state appointed an emergency manager to lead the district. After relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing along with the extra financial resources obtained through a voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus, has paid off all but $66 million in debt, and has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.
The board is slated to take effect July 1 and will be tasked initially with advising the district’s emergency manager. It will take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a later date when DUAB certifies that Gary schools are no longer financially distressed.
In an email Wednesday to the Times, Indiana Department of Education spokesperson Christina Molinari said the IDOE expects "appointments to be made this week." Molinari did not respond to questions about how many people applied to be the IDOE's appointment or about how many candidate interviews were conducted.
Michaela Spangenburg of the Gary Education Coalition said "initially, there was no process" for people to apply to the IDOE. However, the Gary Education Coalition established a pool of candidates, creating a Google Doc where people could submit their names and professional experience. The online document is automatically updated every five minutes; it had 22 names as of Thursday evening.
"When people view this list, the only reasonable conclusion can be that the people of Gary are the most qualified to lead our schools back to local control," Spangenburg wrote in a news release.
Applicants were asked to email their materials to IDOE chief of staff Brian Murphy. However, Spangenburg said that as far as she knows, almost none of the 22 people in the Gary Education Coalition's pool of candidates was interviewed by the IDOE.
"Everyone is feeling like this process is a sham at this point," Spangenburg said.
Some candidates applied to the IDOE and to the Gary Common Council.
At the June 12 meeting, Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at large, said she was at the Legislature when Senate Enrolled Act 327 was being discussed. During the hearing, Latham said, people questioned whether Gary had enough qualified candidates for an elected school board.
Ultimately, the Gary Education Coalition would like to see the restoration of an elected school board.
