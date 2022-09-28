Gary School Corp. hosts breast cancer awareness volleyball tourney

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. hosts its annual breast cancer awareness volleyball tournament on Saturday at West Side Leadership Academy, at 900 Gerry St.
This event is hosted in recognition of breast cancer survivors in the community. All proceeds from the event will go toward gifts for survivors, which will be presented at the tournament.
“Hosting this event is always the highlight of our season,” said head girls volleyball coach Alexandria Bradley. “We hope the community will out in big numbers to support our student athletes and breast cancer survivors.”
The six-game tournament will include games between West Side Leadership Academy, Thornton Township High School, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, 21st Century Charter School and Lighthouse Charter School. There will also be food for purchase and a variety of vendors.
Game 1 begins at 9 a.m.; the championship game is at 3 p.m.
All Gary Community School Corp. sporting events require cashless entry. To purchase tickets for the tournament, please scan the QR code on the flyer or click on the Athletics page at
garyschools.org.
PHOTOS: Seed Planting Ceremony at Faith Farms CDC in Gary
Seed Planting Ceremony
Faith Farms CDC Administrator Freida Graves prepares a planter for the "Seed Planting Ceremony" on Monday.
John J. Watkins The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana President and CEO Victor Garcia, left, and Pastor Curtis Whittaker chat in front of a home that will soon be converted into a 'flash freezing' facility. Faith Farms CDC will use the space to preserve produce, 20% of which will be given to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Sowing Ceremony
Guests plant seeds at Monday's Seed Sowing Ceremony at Faith Farms in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, speaks at the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown addresses the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms in Gary.
John J. Watkins The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, speaks at the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, speaks at the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana President and CEO Victor Garcia, left, and Feed America Chief Equity Officer Ami McReynolds learn about lemon cucumbers from Faith Farms Administrator Freida Graves, right.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
"Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we go to work," proclaims senior pastor Curtis Whittaker on Monday at the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Ducks and other farm animals can be found at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Victor Garcia, from the Northwest Indiana Food Bank, speaks at the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Goats and other farm animals can be found at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Guests gather near growing Brussels sprouts for the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seed Planting Ceremony
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince addresses the "Seed Planting Ceremony" at Faith Farms CDC in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
