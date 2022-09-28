Gary School Corp. hosts breast cancer awareness volleyball tourney

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. hosts its annual breast cancer awareness volleyball tournament on Saturday at West Side Leadership Academy, at 900 Gerry St.

This event is hosted in recognition of breast cancer survivors in the community. All proceeds from the event will go toward gifts for survivors, which will be presented at the tournament.

“Hosting this event is always the highlight of our season,” said head girls volleyball coach Alexandria Bradley. “We hope the community will out in big numbers to support our student athletes and breast cancer survivors.”

The six-game tournament will include games between West Side Leadership Academy, Thornton Township High School, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, 21st Century Charter School and Lighthouse Charter School. There will also be food for purchase and a variety of vendors.

Game 1 begins at 9 a.m.; the championship game is at 3 p.m.

All Gary Community School Corp. sporting events require cashless entry. To purchase tickets for the tournament, please scan the QR code on the flyer or click on the Athletics page at garyschools.org.