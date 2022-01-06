Gary schools return to in-person instruction

GARY — After a week of remote learning, students in the Gary Community School Corp. will return to the classroom Jan. 10.

Last Friday the district announced classes would be virtual for the first week of the spring semester because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. For the past week, students have received a mix of synchronous and asynchronous instruction and laptops and internet hot spots were made available.

The school corporation announced the return to in-person instruction Thursday afternoon. The news release said a survey of staff showed a majority planned to return on Monday. The school will continue to implement the safety measures used during the fall semester such as masks, social distancing and desk shields.

"We are adhering to CDC guidelines and working together to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone," said Paige McNulty, Gary Community School Corp. manager.

After cancelling sports activities for the week of Jan. 3, all extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.