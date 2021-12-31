 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary schools to be online for first week of January due to COVID-19
alert urgent

Gary schools to be online for first week of January due to COVID-19

Gary Community School Corp.'s West Side Leadership Academy PHOTO

West Side Leadership Academy will be one of the sites for food distribution next week when Gary public schools go to a virtual learning model.

 Times file photo

GARY — As coronavirus cases rise, THE Gary Community School Corporation will hold classes virtually for the first week of the new semester. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

School officials announced the plan for January classes on Friday, stating that online device pick-up for students who do not have devices at home will be on Monday at different times for different grade levels.  

In addition, all sports activities for Monday through Friday of next week have been canceled. 

Device pick-up for preschool is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Pick-up for kindergarten through second grade is 9:30-11:30 a.m. and pick-up for third to fifth grade is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Middle and high school pick-up will be organized alphabetically. Students whose last names start with A through H can pick up devices from 8-11 a.m. and last names that begin with I through Z will pick up from noon-3 p.m.

Those in need of new devices must make an appointment to meet with the building principal.

Emails with instructions will also be sent to families for students who are starting new classes.

On Monday and Tuesday, students will learn asynchronously and each family should check their student's teacher's online platform for information. On Wednesday through Friday, students will learn synchronously with their teachers during the regular school hours. 

Food distribution is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Banneker at Marquette at Door B; West Side Leadership Academy at the Surge Door by the gymnasium; the Glen Park Academy Door F and Williams Door F. 

Officials said families should check the school's site www.Garyschools.org for further instructions on how to pick up a device and stay updated with announcements. Masks must be worn at all times in the buildings.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts