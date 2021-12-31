Gary schools to be online for first week of January due to COVID-19

GARY — As coronavirus cases rise, THE Gary Community School Corporation will hold classes virtually for the first week of the new semester.
School officials announced the plan for January classes on Friday, stating that online device pick-up for students who do not have devices at home will be on Monday at different times for different grade levels.
In addition, all sports activities for Monday through Friday of next week have been canceled.
Device pick-up for preschool is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Pick-up for kindergarten through second grade is 9:30-11:30 a.m. and pick-up for third to fifth grade is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Middle and high school pick-up will be organized alphabetically. Students whose last names start with A through H can pick up devices from 8-11 a.m. and last names that begin with I through Z will pick up from noon-3 p.m.
Those in need of new devices must make an appointment to meet with the building principal.
Emails with instructions will also be sent to families for students who are starting new classes.
On Monday and Tuesday, students will learn asynchronously and each family should check their student's teacher's online platform for information. On Wednesday through Friday, students will learn synchronously with their teachers during the regular school hours.
Food distribution is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Banneker at Marquette at Door B; West Side Leadership Academy at the Surge Door by the gymnasium; the Glen Park Academy Door F and Williams Door F.
Officials said families should check the school's site www.Garyschools.org for further instructions on how to pick up a device and stay updated with announcements. Masks must be worn at all times in the buildings.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs