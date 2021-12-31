Gary schools to be online for first week of January due to COVID-19

GARY — As coronavirus cases rise, THE Gary Community School Corporation will hold classes virtually for the first week of the new semester.

School officials announced the plan for January classes on Friday, stating that online device pick-up for students who do not have devices at home will be on Monday at different times for different grade levels.

In addition, all sports activities for Monday through Friday of next week have been canceled.

Device pick-up for preschool is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Pick-up for kindergarten through second grade is 9:30-11:30 a.m. and pick-up for third to fifth grade is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Middle and high school pick-up will be organized alphabetically. Students whose last names start with A through H can pick up devices from 8-11 a.m. and last names that begin with I through Z will pick up from noon-3 p.m.

Those in need of new devices must make an appointment to meet with the building principal.

Emails with instructions will also be sent to families for students who are starting new classes.