Gary schools welcome partnerships

The Gary Community School Corp. kicked off its 2022-23 school year Aug. 9 but back-to-school activities have continued through the month, many in cooperation with community organizations.

"You can feel a sense of Cougar pride this year," said Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary schools, referring to West Side Leadership Academy's mascot. "Local organizations, churches, teachers, staff, administration, students and community stakeholders are working together to make this school year impactful and phenomenal."

The school corporation's efforts to engage the community makes up part of its new "The Gary Way" mission statement. Among the organizations assisting the schools are Gear-Up, which supports academic programs and has now helped establish a gardening club at West Side.

And, a new parent-led Booster club is in the making to support GCSC athletic teams.

"The list of community partners goes on and on as more organizations and businesses are engaging with the district," McNulty said.

For more information, visit garyschools.org.

