GARY — Gary leaders have selected an internet provider to increase broadband speeds throughout the city.

The city has chosen WANRack, a Kansas-based company. Over the next three years, WANRack will install fiber infrastructure across Gary, provide free community Wi-Fi in six city parks and will conduct a digital equity and inclusion analysis. The city is using $4.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the project.

The contract with WANRack is part of the city's larger "digital equity initiative," which has been years in the making.

Lloyd Keith, the city's chief innovation officer, said most of the homes in Gary have internet speeds under 25 megabits per second, or Mbps. According to Broadband Now, 100 Mbps is considered an average internet speed for a home with 3-4 users. Data from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration shows that across Gary's 12 census tracts, the percentage of residential users not subscribed to a broadband service ranges from 26.2% to 50.5%. According to a presentation on the city's broadband initiative, the lack of broadband availability and adoption is especially noticeable in minority and high-poverty areas of Gary.

"Addressing the issue of digital equity in Gary was determined a priority by the administration of Mayor Jerome Prince as COVID-19 put the city's existing digital infrastructure under the microscope," the presentation stated.

Part of the reason internet speeds in Gary are so slow is because the city simply does not have enough fiber, Keith has said.

In November the state named Gary a "Broadband Ready Community." The designation is meant to encourage investment in broadband infrastructure. Keith has said the certification will help the city obtain broadband-related funding distributed to states through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

When the city put out a Request for Proposals for internet providers, eight vendors submitted bids. WANRack was ultimately selected because of the company's commitment to digital equity and plan to bring affordable fiber to every residence and business in the city with no additional local, state or federal funding.

Once contracts are finalized, the project will begin with the creation of a "Middle Mile." During an April 4 Gary Common Council meeting, Keith explained that the Middle Mile will act as a "high speed highway," creating a ring of fiber around the city. The Middle Mile should be complete by the end of 2024, Keith said.

WANRack has also committed to provide free Wi-Fi in six city parks: Glen Ryan, Brunswick, Tolleston, Reed, Glen Park Optimist Club Ball Park and Roosevelt.

Through WANRack, Gary residents will be able to access internet speeds of 100 Mbps for $30-a-month. Keith said the price is ideal because the Affordability Connectivity Program offers discount of up to $30 per month for internet service in eligible households.

WANRack's proposal included local technology training, an internet hotspot lending program and device distribution programming.

Over the winter, the Gary City Council approved the allocation of $5 million towards the digital equity initiative. The money came from the $80.3 million Gary was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

