Gary sets aside ARPA money for council-led cleanups

GARY — The Gary City Council plans on using American Rescue Plan Act funding to lead cleanups throughout the city.

Last week, the City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance that will move $75,000 of ARPA funds to the council's 2022 operating budget. Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said the money would go towards council-led cleanups and dumpster days held throughout the summer.

"There are a lot of community projects that we would like to do and need to do, certainly this (funding) will allow us to do that," Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.

The City Council voted to suspend the rules and consider the ordinance on all three readings during their June 7 meeting.

During the meeting the council also unanimously voted to award the Gary YWCA $1.5 million in ARPA funds.

The money will go towards a long list of needed-improvements, including modernizing the indoor pool, replacing the aging roof, installing new LED lights, repaving the parking lot and renovating both the day care and front desk.

Gary was awarded a total of $80.3 million in ARPA funds. So far the city has appropriated the money for a number of projects, including premium pay, improving the city's broadband, a summer youth employment program and a guaranteed income initiative.

