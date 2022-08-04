Gary sets aside funding for ARPA manager

GARY — During a Tuesday night meeting, the Gary Common Council approved a professional services contract with Cender Dalton Municipal Advisors to assist with the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

With a vote of 7-1, the council approved a one-year professional services contract not to exceed $125,000. Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th, was the sole no vote.

Cender Dalton will work with the city to implement the ARPA spending plan, give guidance on the ARPA requirements laid out by the U.S. Department of Treasury, maintain a schedule of expenditures and help the city prepare requests for qualifications for certain ARPA programs.

The city was awarded $80.3 million in ARPA funds. Thus far, funds have gone toward premium pay for city employees, the public safety payroll, revenue loss, the guaranteed income program, youth job training, citywide broadband improvements and supporting renovations at the Gary YWCA.

"This is a significant amount of funds to the city and it does require a lot of detail, a lot of record keeping and a lot of organization, so that's what we intend to do for the city," Cender Dalton CEO and President Karl Cender said.

St. John also worked with Cender Dalton while drafting the town's ARPA spending plan.

Gary's ARPA manager allocation was first introduced as a one-year contract not to exceed $60,000. However, Council President William Godwin, D-1st, asked that the manager description include more specificity. The ordinance was amended to include a brief job description, explaining the contract would go to an individual manager or an accounting firm.

After the Cender Dalton contract was approved, Godwin asked that the municipal financial advisors work "collaboratively, both with the administration and the council."

"American Rescue Plan dollars have been highly contentious to some degree," Godwin said. "We are making good progress and headway now, and I just ask that you see yourself as working not just with the administration but for the whole city."