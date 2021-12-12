Gary teacher providing warmth during winter

GARY — The main office at Daniel Hale Williams Elementary became a makeshift fitting room recently. Along the way, youngsters received winter warmth from an area teacher.
Brian Andreshak, a first-grade teacher at Glen Park Academy, distributed 40 coats to Williams students through his One Love One Heart Children’s Charity. He started the coat drive to “touch the heart of children and their families by providing essential clothing to children in need in Northwest Indiana,” his Facebook page states.
Amari Brown, 6, and sister Tahiry, 5, each received new coats. Both thought their new coats were “great” and “good.”
Wanda Brown, their grandmother, added, "It’s great. It’s a blessing. Thank you. All the kids need coats.”
Andreshak started the charity in 2014 to provide coats, hats, gloves and scarves to students in need. He began helping students in his school, then branched out to other Gary schools. He hopes to help students in other communities as well.
“I enjoy doing it,” said Andreshak, a Gary teacher for 20 years. “After parents, teachers are on the front lines of seeing kids’ essential needs.”
Linda Golston, principal at Williams, assisted Andeshak in fitting students with coats.
“It’s going to be warm this winter,” the principal told students.
She asked teachers to identify students most in need. The school will also be doing a winter wear distribution this week.
“This is truly a blessing,” Golston said of the coat drive. “It’s amazing and making a real impact, just to see the smiles on their faces.”
Andreshak said he felt there was a need not only in his school but other buildings. That first year, he distributed 200 coats.
This year’s drive runs through Jan. 1.
There was no drive last year due to the pandemic. In 2019, Andreshak was able to reach five schools with 275 coats. Already this season he has distributed 325 coats costing around $27,000.
The teacher estimates that 20% of the students in any classroom will need a new coat. Of the 27 students in his first-grade class, 13 received coats this year.
“The teachers have supported this project big time,” Andreshak said, with 20-30% of donations coming from current and retired teachers.
Other backers have included hospitals, service organizations and faith-based groups. The Loving Hands ministry of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster has donated hundreds of handmade scarves and socks.
Andreshak wants to start a nonprofit organization to attract more and larger donors. He hopes to have all of this season’s coats distributed by the Christmas break, which begins Dec. 17.
“One hundred percent of all donations go to buy and then distribute clothing to children in Northwest Indiana,” Andreshak stressed.
Coats had been distributed earlier to Frankie McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School. Later stops were at Williams and Banneker at Marquette elementaries.
At one time, Andreshak said, he had accepted used clothing, but, as he learned, “people have different definitions on what ‘gently used’ means.”
For Andreshak, this collection drive is about “giving back and being inspired.” He learned that from his parents, Vernon and JoAnn Andreshak of Schererville. The couple is retired but continues to help their son by collecting and storing donations.
Eric Worthington, in his first year as Glen Park Academy principal, called the coat drive a “great thing. Brian has a good heart and this has become his passion.”
Those wishing to donate may do so through Andreshak's Facebook page. Donations may also be dropped off at Glen Park Academy, 5002 Madison St., or at Andreshak’s home in Whiting at 1556 Center St.