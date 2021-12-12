Gary teacher providing warmth during winter

Andreshak wants to start a nonprofit organization to attract more and larger donors. He hopes to have all of this season’s coats distributed by the Christmas break, which begins Dec. 17.

“One hundred percent of all donations go to buy and then distribute clothing to children in Northwest Indiana,” Andreshak stressed.

Coats had been distributed earlier to Frankie McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School. Later stops were at Williams and Banneker at Marquette elementaries.

At one time, Andreshak said, he had accepted used clothing, but, as he learned, “people have different definitions on what ‘gently used’ means.”

For Andreshak, this collection drive is about “giving back and being inspired.” He learned that from his parents, Vernon and JoAnn Andreshak of Schererville. The couple is retired but continues to help their son by collecting and storing donations.

Eric Worthington, in is first year as Glen Park Academy principal, called the coat drive a “great thing. Brian has a good heart and this has become his passion.”