GARY — From its very inception, Gary's historic Union Station has connected people.

"Immigrants from across the world came right here, to relocate, to work at this company (U.S. Steel), to build this city, to build this region, to build this heritage area," Tyrell Anderson explained as he stood before the grand structure. "We're about to reconnect it again, in a different way."

Anderson and the rest of the Decay Devils urban preservationists have been working to restore the building for about seven years. With help from a fiber optics company and some funding from the city, the group's dream is finally being realized.

Moving into the future

Jamiyah Woodson, a 16-year-old "Decay Devil in training," didn't quite see his mom's vision when she first joined the Union Station preservation efforts.

The Hammond Morton High School student remembers when the vacant building was "riddled with trash, sticker bugs, deer ticks, old tires and weeds." Now there are plans to bring tech-related job training to the station, a career path Woodson said he is interested in.

Located at 251 Broadway, in between the elevated Norfolk Southern and CSX rail lines, the station was built in 1910. For decades, it transported workers and materials to the nearby U.S. Steel plant; however it was abandoned in the 1970s.

The station was formerly designated one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in Indiana; it was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019 after the Decay Devils lobbied for the addition.

The Decay Devils took ownership of the property in 2018. Over the years the organization has removed overgrown brush from the property, cleaned up debris, installed bright murals done by local artists and added a historical marker and a bench.

However, Anderson said the group was looking for "anchor tenant" that could help maintain the building. Then Mayor Jerome Prince connected the Decay Devils with the national telecommunications company Digital Equity, LLC and the idea for "Fiber Smart House" was born.

The $8 million project broke ground Wednesday morning. Tom Dakich, managing member of the Digital Crossroads Data Center, said the facility will include a network operation center filled with computer screens that will monitor fiber operations across the globe. Dakich said Union Station is a perfect location because fiber infrastructure is often installed along old rail lines.

Prince has been leading a citywide digital equity initiative for the past few years as most of the homes in Gary have internet speeds under 25 megabits per second, or Mbps. According to Broadband Now, 100 Mbps is considered an average internet speed for a home with 3-4 users.

The city is currently working to install more fiber infrastructure and in November the state named Gary a "Broadband Ready Community," a designation that will help the city obtain grant funding. Over the winter, the Gary Common Council also approved putting $5 million of the city's American Rescue Act Plan towards digital equity. Dakich said the $5 million will go towards the Fiber Smart House' total $8 million price tag; the remaining funding will come from private investors and grants.

The front part of the 10,000-square-foot space will be open to the public. Dakich said the Center for Workforce Innovations will operate a digital job training center where students will learn coding and other tech-related skills. Decay Devils is also going to maintain a community space in the building, though Anderson said the exact use has not been decided. Decay Devils Vice President Lori Gonzalez said the goal is to add something that will draw visitors into the building "so they can see everything that's going on."

Anderson also said he wants to use the building for art installations.

Decay Devils will maintain ownership of the property and have entered into a 50-year lease with Digital Equity. McLaurin Development Partners is the developer for the project; CEO Zeb McLaurin said construction will likely begin before the end of the year and be completed by next fall.

During the Wednesday groundbreaking Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor next year, said investing in technology will help move Gary and the Region "forward into the future."

"When we work together anything is possible for the city of Gary," U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, told the crowd of attendees.

