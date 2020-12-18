 Skip to main content
Gary teen charged in murder of retired Chicago fire lieutenant
Gary teen charged in murder of retired Chicago fire lieutenant

Dwain Johnson

Dwain Johnson

 Provided

GARY — A Region teen was arrested for the murder of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant during an attempted car jacking. 

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a concealed weapon and one count of unlawful use of an automatic weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.  

Johnson was arrested Wednesday by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in the 15900 block of South Leclaire Avenue in Oak Forest, Illinois.

He is accused of being involved in the shooting death of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant Dwain Williams, 65, who was killed Dec. 3 in an attempted carjacking. 

Johnson, who lived in the 1900 block of McKinley Street in Gary, was identified by police, who had a surveillance video showing the incident unfold. Johnson is the second person charged in William's death. 

A 15-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder and felony attempted robbery with a firearm. The teen pleaded not guilty Thursday and was ordered to be held in court custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 21, NBC Chicago reported. 

The homicide happened after Williams left a gourmet popcorn shop in the Beverley Woods neighborhood of Chicago, police said. 

The surveillance video shows three people getting out of a car and shooting at Williams as he walks out of the store. Williams then ducks for cover behind his SUV and fires shots back at the group. 

The suspects are seen next running back inside a vehicle and fleeing the scene, the video showed. 

Williams later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound. Chicago police said the suspects were believed to have committed multiple carjackings in the Chicago area. 

Williams was with the Chicago Fire Department for 26 years before his retirement and he was the father of four daughters, NBC reported. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

