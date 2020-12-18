Gary teen charged in murder of retired Chicago fire lieutenant

GARY — A Region teen was arrested for the murder of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant during an attempted car jacking.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a concealed weapon and one count of unlawful use of an automatic weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in the 15900 block of South Leclaire Avenue in Oak Forest, Illinois.

He is accused of being involved in the shooting death of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant Dwain Williams, 65, who was killed Dec. 3 in an attempted carjacking.

Johnson, who lived in the 1900 block of McKinley Street in Gary, was identified by police, who had a surveillance video showing the incident unfold. Johnson is the second person charged in William's death.

A 15-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder and felony attempted robbery with a firearm. The teen pleaded not guilty Thursday and was ordered to be held in court custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 21, NBC Chicago reported.