A theater in Gary is partnering with a Maryland university to help provide scholarships to students looking to pursue theater after high school.

In May, Anthony Jenkins, president of Coppin State University in Baltimore, announced the school would approve students from states with no Historically Black College or University to receive in-state tuition. Indiana is one of those states without an HBCU.

That’s when Garey A. Hyatt, chair of the theater department at Coppin, gave a call to McKenya Dilworth Smith, the executive director of the Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, a community performing arts organization in Gary, about looking for potential candidates to receive theater scholarships.

“I called the theatre because I had researched them prior and saw the footprint that they had in the community,” Hyatt said in a press release.

“We were happy to assist Coppin State with finding potential students here in Gary,” Dilworth Smith said.

According to Dilworth Smith, Morning Bishop will be assisting the university in finding eligible students by training them in their after-school program, where they will be exposed to theater production, design, playwriting and performing.

In addition, the theater will provide potential candidates with an advocate to mentor them as they go on college visits and go through the application process.

According to the theater’s executive director, Coppin State is looking to award up to five students with scholarships this upcoming year, ranging from $500 to $7,000.

Morning Bishop has prior experience in helping a student through the audition and admission process for Coppin’s theater program. Earlier this year, they helped Alexandria Edwards, a 2019 graduate of 21st Century Charter School get into the school’s theater program.

Edwards said she was blessed by the opportunity.

“I am grateful for this chance to go to an HBCU,” Edwards said. “There aren’t many scholarships for people like me who have been out of high schools for like four years.”

Edwards started her first semester at Coppin this week.

