GARY — The Region's first electric transit buses are ready for service along the Broadway corridor after the Gary Public Transportation Corp. completed a four-year project to acquire four buses, making it the second transit provider in the state to operate full-size electric buses.

More than 50 public officials and representatives of nonprofit organizations marked the arrival of the buses the with GPTC officials Wednesday on the Indiana University Northwest campus.

The agency's interim general manager, Denise Dillard, said recent upgrades to GPTC equipment and services are promoting the regional connectivity people have been talking about for years.

"We are now seeing our communities are all on one page — we need to be connected," said Dillard, who introduced a variety of speakers at the celebratory event.

Mayor Jerome Prince said the city should be proud of its investment in sustainable energy for current and future generations.

"The city of Gary is continuing its effort to establish a safer and greener society," he said.

Stephanie Hulett, chairwoman of the GPTC Board of Directors, commended staff members for incorporating the buses into the transit system.

"We had to retool, relearn in order to bring new technology to Gary, Indiana," she said. "It's electric, it's clean, it's here in the G.I."

State Sen. Eddie Melton, the Democratic candidate for mayor of Gary in this year's election, said the city should be proud of the new technology it's introducing to the Region, and also about the benefit GPTC provides to residents.

"I'm not only thinking about the technology," he said. "I'm thinking about equity, I'm thinking about inclusion when we talk about transportation."

Carl Lisek of Drive Clean Indiana, with which GPTC worked closely to acquire the buses, noted only about 2% of the 70,000 transit buses in the United States are electric. And, "we're just getting started, Gary," he said.

Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ty Warner said the agency did a regional greenhouse gas inventory a few years ago that showed that 74% of the area's non-industrial greenhouse gas emissions came from the transportation sector.

Public transportation helps lessen that, and zero-emission vehicles go even further.

"Any time a Gary resident jumps on a GPTC bus they are contributing towards a better Northwest Indiana," Warner said. "But these buses that you see right here, these take it to a whole new level."

Shawn Seals, a senior environmental planner for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, said the new buses would reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by nearly 13 tons and carbon dioxide by over 1,600 tons. It will reduce diesel use by about 150,000 gallons, he said, and is the equivalent of removing 1,000 cars from the roads.

Other speakers included Brenda Scott-Henry, director of the city's Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs; City Councilman Ronald Brewer Sr.; IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama and representatives of U.S. senators Todd Young and Mike Braun.

The buses cost $3.6 million in total, with an additional $291,460 for chargers, according to GPTC. The purchase was aided by an $800,000 grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust awarded in 2019 by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The grant was a portion of Indiana's total of $40.9 million from the Volkswagen trust, which was the result of a $2.9 billion settlement made by the automaker after it admitted violating the Clean Air Act by cheating on federal emissions tests.

GPTC selected Gillig Transit Bus Manufacturing, whose buses have a powertrain manufactured by Indiana-based Cummins, as supplier. The four vehicles are expected to fill about 75% of the Broadway Metro Express, or BMX, service, which runs from Gary to the north side of Crown Point.

The buses have a range of 120-140 miles on a charge, according to GPTC, and are equipped with bicycle racks. Power lifts are located at the front entrance of the buses, rather than at the back entrance, as with the current buses. Dillard said that was a feature passengers needing lifts had requested.

