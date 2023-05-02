GARY — State Sen. Eddie Melton has unseated Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.

Unofficial election results showed Melton won with just under 61% of the vote.

"I just received a call from Mayor Jerome Prince. He congratulated me," Melton told a cheering crowd around 9:30, Tuesday evening. "Thank you Gary!"

Melton said he and Prince have agreed to sit down and discuss the city's progress in the coming weeks. Prince was not available for comment Tuesday evening.

"We are city of innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders and problem solvers. What we accomplish tonight will change the trajectory of the city," Melton told the some 200 attendees that filled the Diamond Center at U.S. Steel Yard Stadium. "Gary will rise from the ashes to become a beacon of light."

Melton will compete against Republican Andrew Delano, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, at the Nov. 7 general election for a four-year term as Gary mayor. After declaring victory, Melton urged Gary residents to register to vote, noting that even though Gary has historically been a Democratic city, nothing is "guaranteed."

Prince pulled off an upset victory in 2019, unseating incumbent Democrat Karen Freeman-Wilson, the city's first female mayor. Born and raised in Gary, Prince enlisted in the U.S. marines after high school. His long career includes time as a Gary Common Councilman, a precinct committeeman and the Lake County Council. In 2014, Prince was elected Lake County Assessor.

Prince's 2019 mayoral campaign was built around "reimaging" the Steel City. Throughout the past three years, Prince has been focused on helping the city navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, allocating much of the $80.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money Gary was awarded, demolishing abandoned buildings throughout the city and launching a youth summer employment program.

According to Prince's campaign website, the incumbent administration has been able to pay down about $7 million of the city's long-term debt, improve public safety through the Operation Safe Zone security camera initiative, demolish over 200 blighted buildings and launch a youth summer employment program.

Melton announced his mayoral campaign in November with the slogan "Gary Deserves Better NOW," with "NOW" standing for "No Opportunities Wasted." The state senator said he was running for mayor because he has grown frustrated with the lack of progress in his hometown.

His platform has been built around creating an updated master plan for the city with a specific vision for each neighborhood.

"We continue to not have a plan with development and we allow developers to come in and tell use where they want to go," Melton said during an April debate.

Melton's economic development plan for the city includes establishing an Office of Economic and Community Development, creating a Gary Small Business Center, commissioning a study looking at disparities in minority business ownership and putting together a tourism task force as well as a renewable energy task force. Melton has also discussed turning the Buffington Harbor area into a transportation and logistics hub.

Melton, who was elected to the state senate in 2016, currently works as the manager of Corporate Citizen and Community Relations for Northern Indiana Public Service Company, or NIPSCO.

In 2019, Melton launched a bid for governor but dropped out of the race after just four months because he was unable to raise enough money. He has served the Indiana State Senate as assistant minority leader and is currently the ranking minority member on the Appropriations and State Budget Committee. He has also sat on a number of boards and commissions including the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males, the State Board of Education, the American Association of Blacks in Energy, the Executive Committee of the National Conference of State Legislators and as deputy chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

"If we work together, Gary will have the greatest comeback story in this nation," Melton said Tuesday evening.

Common Council

In the Gary Common Council race, a crowd of 31 candidates competed for just nine seats.

Incumbent Democrats Ron Brewer and Darren Washington snagged two of the Gary Common Council's three At-Large seats. Newcomer Mark Spencer secured the final seat beating Democratic challengers Tashaun Brown, Roosevelt Dixon, Sinclair Harley IV and incumbent District One Councilman and Council President William Godwin. The primary winners will face Republican At-Large candidate Ivan Ursery II at the Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbent Democrat At-Large Councilwoman Lori Latham appeared to win the District One Common Council race, beating Democratic challengers David Gearman, Sondra Ford, Myles Tolliver, MacArthur Drake and Jacqueline Lee. Democrat Dwayne Halliburton unseated incumbent District Two Councilman David Fossett. Halliburton also beat challengers Bernice Clark, Portia Newsome, Robert Campbell and Mitchell Armstrong Sr. Incumbent Democratic Councilwoman Mary Brown retained her seat, beating Ron Matlock, Anthony Manuel and Jonathan Joel Boose.

Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4, retained her seat, beating Ebony Rogers Miller, as did incumbent Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5, beating challenger Carl Weatherspoon Jr.

Incumbent Sixth District Councilman Dwight Williams beat challenger Robert Buggs Sr. for a Democratic spot on the fall ballot. Williams will face Republican John Collier at the Nov. 7 general election.

The city's incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Suzette Raggs, D, and incumbent City Judge, Deidre Monroe, D, both ran unopposed.

