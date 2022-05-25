Gary YWCA could get $1.5 million in ARPA funds

GARY — The Gary YWCA could receive $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones first went before the Gary Common Council at the start of April. Jones explained that during the pandemic, many Y services and programs were shut down, and several staff members were laid off or furloughed. She asked that some of the $80.3 million the city received in ARPA funding go toward the YWCA.

During the April meeting, several council members said they supported the Y's request, but an exact appropriation was not determined.

On Tuesday, the Gary Ways and Means Committee discussed an ordinance that would award the Y $1.5 million. Jones said the money would go toward some much-needed renovations as "everything in the building is 22-years-old."

Councilwoman Tai Adkins, who represents District 4, where the Y is located, said the Gary YWCA has been "a staple" in the community since it was created in 1920.

Adkins, who also chairs the Ways and Means Committee, noted that the Y has one of the city's only operational pools.

“During the COVID pandemic, I believe they did take a substantial hit but still continued to push through and be an avenue of support for the citizens of the city of Gary,” Adkins said.

The YWCA's long list of needed improvements includes modernizing the pool, installing a new roof, repainting the gym, renovating the day care and after school centers and getting new LED lights for the entire building.

The YWCA also has substantial personnel costs as the organization hosts a summer camp, an after-school program and swim lessons, Jones explained.

“We want to continue to offer the citizens of Gary the very best services that we can," Jones said.

Current ARPA allocations include premium pay, investments in broadband infrastructure and youth training programs.

A public hearing the for YWCA appropriation will likely be held during the June 21 council meeting, said Gary Director of Community Development Arlene Colvin.

Councilmembers Adkins, Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2, Ronald Brewer, D-at-large, and Mary Brown, D-3, all said they would support the ordinance.

