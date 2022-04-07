Gary YWCA requests ARPA funds for renovations

YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones went before the Gary City Council during a Tuesday meeting to request American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
GARY — After over 100 years of service, the Gary YWCA is looking to make some renovations.
YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones went before the City Council during a Tuesday meeting to request American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city was awarded $80.3 million and has held several meetings to determine uses. Current ARPA allocations include premium pay, investments in broadband infrastructure and youth training programs.
Since 1920, the YWCA has provided "a safe and clean environment in Gary's urban core," Jones said.
When the pandemic hit, many Y services and programs were shut down and many staff were laid off or furloughed. As the organization continues to recover, Jones said the YMCA is looking to renovate the 22-year-old swimming pool, locker rooms and HVAC system.
Councilwoman and Vice President Tai Adkins represents District 4, where the YMCA is located. She proposed giving the YWCA around $1 million.
Council President William Godwin, D-1, said the Y "helps keep our population healthy and informed," adding that an exact funding amount can be determined after future meetings with the YWCA.
“The YWCA is a major part of our public health infrastructure and ARPA is a direct response to COVID-19 which is a public health problem," Godwin said.
Gallery: YMCA unveils destination facility
New Hammond YMCA announced
Panels with renderings of the new Hammond YMCA are shown to the audience at the announcement in Hammond Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist's rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist's rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist's rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist's rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Mark Bates, chairman of the Crossroads YMCA Board of Directors, left, chats with Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster at the announcement of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks at the announcement of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster announces the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation Executive Director Bill Hanna speaks at the announcement of a new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Hammond Department of Planning and Development Executive Director Africa Tarver speaks at the announcement of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks at the announcement of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster announces the new destination YMCA in Hammond next to the Hammond Sportsplex on Indianapolis Boulevard.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Mark Bates, chairman of the Crossroads YMCA Board of Directors, speaks at the announcement of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist's rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Hammond 3rd District Councilman Barry Tyler speaks at the announcement of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Hammond YMCA announced
Artist's rendering of the new Hammond YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Destination YMCA
A rendering shows a crowd gathered at the Hammond Sportsplex Friday what the front facade of a new, $45 million destination YMCA in Hammond will look like when it opens in 2024.
John J. Watkins, The Times
