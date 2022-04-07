Gary YWCA requests ARPA funds for renovations

GARY — After over 100 years of service, the Gary YWCA is looking to make some renovations.

YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones went before the City Council during a Tuesday meeting to request American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city was awarded $80.3 million and has held several meetings to determine uses. Current ARPA allocations include premium pay, investments in broadband infrastructure and youth training programs.

Since 1920, the YWCA has provided "a safe and clean environment in Gary's urban core," Jones said.

When the pandemic hit, many Y services and programs were shut down and many staff were laid off or furloughed. As the organization continues to recover, Jones said the YMCA is looking to renovate the 22-year-old swimming pool, locker rooms and HVAC system.

Councilwoman and Vice President Tai Adkins represents District 4, where the YMCA is located. She proposed giving the YWCA around $1 million.

Council President William Godwin, D-1, said the Y "helps keep our population healthy and informed," adding that an exact funding amount can be determined after future meetings with the YWCA.

“The YWCA is a major part of our public health infrastructure and ARPA is a direct response to COVID-19 which is a public health problem," Godwin said.

