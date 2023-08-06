Held in conjunction with the Decay Devils' Flavors of the Region event, the fair will take place at Gateway Park, 350 Broadway. The free event will feature a few fitness classes, fresh produce, food vendors, live entertainment and complementary school supplies.

The morning will kick-off at 7:30 a.m. with a check-in for the 3K run, walk and jog. At 9 a.m. there will be a series of Zumba, yoga and step sessions. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., healthcare professionals will be administering free COVID vaccinations as well as blood pressure and other health screenings.

At 11 a.m., the NWI Flavors of the Region event will begin. Hosted by Decay Devils in conjunction with the NWI Food Council, Faith Farms and the Gary Historical Society, the event will feature live musical performances, food, interactive art stations, karaoke, self-guided mural tours and more.

The day will end at 5 p.m. with a performance by Dominique Hammons, a violinist who specializes in hip hop, pop and R&B.

The event is sponsored in part by the city of Gary, the Legacy Foundation, U.S. Steel and Indiana Humanities.

For more information visit www.garycommunitypartnership.com or call 219.427.2421.

