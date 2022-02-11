Gary's first African American police chief remembered as trail blazer, inspiration

GARY — Gary's first African American police chief leaves behind a powerful legacy that has opened the doors to many others in law enforcement, officials and family said.

Charles Boone, 91, died Wednesday from congestive heart failure, according to family.

“On behalf of my family and the residents of Gary, I offer our condolences on the passing of former Gary Police Chief Charles Boone," said Mayor Jerome A. Prince. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Prince described Boone as a trailblazer for African Americans in the city of Gary.

When Boone became the first African American chief of police in Gary in 1970, he said, "I'm the first but I won't be the last."

He began his police career with the Gary Police Department in 1957. During this time, he served as a detective and an assistant chief, and he held the ranks of corporal and sergeant. He led the force until 1979 and Boone later retired in 1980.

“I was aggrieved when I heard the news of Chief Charles Boone passing," Gary Police Department Chief of Police Brian Evans said. "As the city of Gary's first African American chief of police, he was an inspiration. His successful and lengthy tenure realized a dream that every position, including the top executive ones were accessible to black law enforcement officers. On behalf of all staff and personnel at the Gary Police Department, you have our deepest condolences."

His daughter, Irene Boone Phillips, of Merrillville, said her father was a hardworking and compassionate man who served as an example for others.

"He was also a kind man," Boone Phillips said. "He would reach out and be humble to people of all kinds. That's what I will always remember. He treated everyone with dignity, respect and compassion."

Boone Phillips said her father worked his way up in the police department ranks starting from the bottom and later used his position as chief to lift others up. She said adding more inclusion, diversity and women into law enforcement and ensuring everyone was treated with equality was paramount to her father.

"He understood the importance of his position and he took it on as a mission," Boone Phillips said. "He knew he was in that position to open doors to others and he would reach back and pull other people through the door."

Boone Phillips said her father started the Police Community Relations Division and its related programs. In addition, Boone sought to build a police code of ethics based on the idea community service.

Going back to his earlier years, he graduated Roosevelt High School in 1949 and was a Rhodes Scholar graduate. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a founding member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and was also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Boone notably spent time with Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King during their visits to Gary and surrounding areas.

After his career at the Gary Police Department, he founded B & W Security Agency in 1981, which operated for more than 30 years.

“Dad saw some turbulent times in our society," Boone Phillips said. "He persevered through many challenges, and he faced numerous heartaches including the loss of three sons. But he faced it all with integrity, courage, and compassion for others. That is the lesson his life leaves for us all.”

Boone had three children and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way, his family said. Boone Phillips said her dad continues to be an inspiration to new generations.

"Since this is Black History Month, I'd like share a sentiment from my dad's grandchildren," she said. "'We all have written essays about Charles Boone when told to write about our heroes during Black History Month to reflect on the contributions many have made to life and society. Heroes come in all shades, shapes and sizes. They change the world with their presence. Some wear capes, medical coats and some wear badges. But the biggest heroes of them all, are the ones also called Grandad.'"

Due to pandemic concerns, his funeral service will be a private event on Feb. 19 in Hampton, Virginia. Boone Phillips said a local memorial service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family said donations can be made to the Urban League of Northwest Indiana for a scholarship in Boone's honor by going online to www.ulonwi.org and clicking the donate button, as well as putting in the note, "Chief Boone."

"Chief Boone’s legacy can be seen in the diverse ranks of the Gary Police Department, and we all are appreciative of his service and dedication,” Prince said.

To receive information about the future memorial service, individuals can enter their contact information online at https://linktr.ee/cboonememorial.

