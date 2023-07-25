GARY — When Rickie Keith lived in the Carolyn Mosby Senior High-Rise, heat only reached half the building and there were bats living in the top floor.

"We needed a lot of upgrades," Keith, who now serves on the Gary Housing Authority resident commission, recalled. "We needed new cabinets, new stoves, new flooring and a new heating system."

Over the past 14 months, the affordable housing complex has received all that and more.

Built by the Gary Housing Authority in 1970, the Carolyn Mosby apartment building was the city's first public housing high-rise and the first public housing complex built specifically for the elderly. Today the eight-story structure consists of 142 units, serving adults over 55 who have an income of 30%, 50% and 60% of the annual median income.

While the Carolyn Mosby complex has seen some upgrades, GHA Executive Director Taryl Bonds said the building has never undergone a renovation of this scale. Bonds said the GHA knew the organization would never be able to complete the project without outside assistance. In 2017, the GHA began to discuss a potential renovation with the Wisconsin-based Gorman & Company developers. The Carolyn Mosby High-Rise is Gorman's first project in Indiana.

The GHA and Gorman entered into a public-private partnership to complete the project; the GHA owns the property where the apartment complex is located and 51% of the building, Gorman owns the remaining 49%.

The $22.1 million renovation began in May of 2022 and is largely complete, though Gorman Illinois Market President Ron Clewer said they are still waiting on some final pieces of furniture. The entire building has new bathrooms, kitchens, air conditioning and heating systems, energy-efficient lighting and improved insulation.

A number of units were also redesigned to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning a person with a physical disability could live there.

Clewer said workers also removed asbestos from the walls, powerwashed the outside of the building and did some landscaping.

Exterior improvements had to be limited because the apartment complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places in May of 2022.

The complex was named after Carolyn Mosby, a Gary native who served as both a state representative and senator in the Indiana General Assembly. She was known as an advocate for both seniors and minority businesses. Originally named after its street address, 666 Jackson, the building was renamed in Mosby's honor shortly after she passed away in 1990. The address was also changed.

The renovation was funded in part with historic tax credits. The project also received money from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, Merchants Bank, Merchants Capital, Zions Bank and some of Gary's HOME-American Rescue Plan Program funding.

A plaque commemorating Mosby will hang in the building's lobby. The iconic lawmaker's daughter, also named Carolyn Mosby, traveled from Georgia to attend a Tuesday ribbon cutting celebrating the renovation. She said her family has a long history with the building as her great grandmother was once a resident.

"This is a huge honor for our family," Mosby said. "Thank you so much for helping keep our mother's legacy alive."

Clewer Gorman wants to do more work in Indiana and is currently considering a project in Hammond.

"If we continue to do good work together, then residents in need of affordable housing will have more options," Clewer said he hopes the resident's new apartments are what they "dreamed of."

