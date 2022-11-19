Gateway to 'the heart of the city': Relocation of Gary restaurant almost complete

GARY — "You see this, this is my kitchen," Joslyn Kelly said as she gestured to the half-finished room, bare aside from a stray ladder and a few paint cans.

As Kelly migrated throughout the hollow building, her vision for the future breakfast club took shape.

Dovetail gray paint for the ceiling, a faux brick wall there, sconce gold here and a homey feeling, throughout.

"What's the first room you enter when you go in a house?" Kelly asked. "The living room. ... I want this dining area to be like a quasi-living room."

Creating a space that is reminiscent of home was Kelly's mission when she first opened J's Breakfast Club seven years ago. What started as a carryout restaurant has exploded in popularity over the years, outgrowing its leased location at 3669 Broadway. Soon, the restaurant will have a new home at 2602 Broadway.

Kelly specifically chose the spot, which is adjacent to Interstate 80/94, because it "is a gateway."

"It leads into the heart of the city," Kelly said.

Expanding the vision

Right now, if there are more than three cooks in the kitchen at J's Breakfast Club "they're stepping on each other," Kelly said.

At just 200 square feet, the current kitchen is a mere fraction of the new space, which will be about 1,300 square feet. With the additional space, Kelly said, she will be able to add an industrial dishwasher and some convection ovens. She also plans on growing her staff from eight employees to 20.

Kelly began the hiring process earlier this month and will spend December training people.

The new building is about 3,000 square feet total, compared to the old one, which is about 1,800. The new restaurant will be able to hold about 82 people, have a multipurpose stage for events and feature a private dining room.

The area also has more parking.

J's Breakfast Club, whose menu includes shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, is known for hosting a plethora of community events like Silver Mondays, which cater to seniors, and Small Business Saturdays, which highlight local businesses. Kelly said she plans on hosting even more events in the new space, bringing back live entertainment on Sundays and holding regular community discussions.

Kelly said the space is 80% done and will likely be ready for customers at the beginning of the new year.

However, finishing the restaurant is just the first part of Kelly's grand vision for the area.

Victory Way

Last spring Kelly organized "This is Gary," a multi-day event that highlighted her hometown through architectural tours, citywide cleanups and a youth career fair.

This is Gary was built around honoring the city's rich history while envisioning the community's future. That mission drives much of what Kelly does, including the "Victory Way" project.

Standing among the snow-speckled construction material, Kelly looked out over a vacant strip of land. She hopes to work her "magic" on all property between 25th Avenue and the highway, creating an "entrepreneurship village." She's bought 11 parcels on the block and wants to establish a community of small businesses where owners live above their shops.

Right next to the restaurant, she has plans to make "Victory Way," a brick pathway leading from a steel heart sculpture to the sidewalk. The area would be adorned with native plants and a bench.

Aside from a few homes and a bus turnaround that existed in the 1970s, Kelly said the corner where the restaurant will be has never been developed. She's run into some issues obtaining all the land she needs, but for now, she's just trying her "best to work around the blight."

“There are a lot of speculators who are hoarding land," Kelly said.

As her vision takes shape, Kelly hopes people see the investment she has made in the community and are inspired to do the same.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of sleepless nights, but I believe it’s worth it," she said, taking in the new structure that stood before her.