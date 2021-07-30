Get 'Back2Health' Saturday at U.S. Steel Yard

More than 25 area organizations will join Gary Community Partnership at the U.S. Steel Yard Saturday morning to promote community wellness and student readiness as Gary children prepare to return to school next month.

The Back2Health Initiative will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and offer a variety of free health-related services and resources for children to adults, as well as gift cards, school supplies and more.

Services will include COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, school-related immunizations and HIV testing. Students can receive sports physicals, book bag checks and health screenings, and can enjoy a kids' area with activities and prizes.

The event will include a 3K run, walk and jog, Zumba and Yoga sessions.

Health services also include blood pressure screenings and information on nutrition management, smoking cessation, financial health, mental health, early childhood education, first-time parenting and senior living. It will offer counsel on medication interactions, provide discount coupons for mammograms and other services addressing holistic living and overall wellness.