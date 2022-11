Giveaway draws hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving holiday, committeeman says

Cars line up for 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway A volunteers hands a bag of Thanksgiving goods to a passenger as other volunteers prepare to serve the remaining cars Saturday outside the Fre…

GARY — Carl Weatherspoon Jr., local businessman and precinct committeeman for Gary Precinct 5 and 6, has a simple motto.

“Each one, teach one, reach one,” Weatherspoon said.

Weatherspoon, a fixture in the Gary community, did just that Saturday when he reached out to those in need through his Third Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway at Fresh County Market in Gary. At the giveaway, Weatherspoon gave away free turkeys, Cornish hens, stuffing, beans and other fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. In addition, teams of volunteers gave out clothing items such as hats, gloves, jackets, scarves and shirts.

Weatherspoon said he started holding the event because many families in the area have a need for extra help around the holidays. This year especially, community members have faced financial challenges due to inflation, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and various other factors.

“People really are in need,” Weatherspoon said. “I think this just cheers people up. Making somebody’s day, making them smile, I’m going to continue to try to do it.”

Cars began lining up outside the Fresh County Market at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, ahead of the noon event. Once the giveaway started, volunteers loaded items into popped trunks or through open car windows. Each family received either one turkey or one Cornish hen and a bag of miscellaneous items from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and families could request clothing items as needed.

This year’s giveaway drew approximately 250 cars, according to Weatherspoon.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” Weatherspoon said.

Weatherspoon received donations from Anthem, Nike, Under Armour, Walmart, Fresh County Market and Target, among others.

While Weatherspoon has run for Common Council, Lake County recorder and the Gary Community School Corp. school board, his commitment is to the community first, he said.

“People over poli-tricks,” Weatherspoon said. “Poli-tricks, because politics are designed to trick us.”

Weatherspoon said he’ll continue the event each year in the Gary community, as long as there is a need for it.