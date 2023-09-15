GARY — For Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary's most valuable asset isn't its steel mills, its lakefront, its airport or its proximity to multiple major highways and railways.

It's the residents.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your mayor for the past four years," Prince said. "As I step away from this role, I do so with a deep sense of satisfaction, knowing that I have given my all to the city and its people."

Gary's 21st mayor gave his last State of the City Thursday. During his final address, Prince thanked his cabinet, his family, city department heads and the Gary Common Council. He also highlighted some of the things his administration was able to accomplish throughout the last four years and discussed his hopes for the city's future.

The first-term mayor was unseated by State Sen. Eddie Melton during the May 2 primary election. Melton beat Prince in the Democratic primary with just under 61% of the vote. The second term state senator will compete against Republican Andrew Delano, who was unopposed in the GOP primary, at the Nov. 7 general election.

Prince has worked in local government for over 20 years. Serving as a Gary common councilman, a precinct committeeman, a Lake County councilman and as the Lake County assessor. Prince pulled off an upset victory in 2019, unseating incumbent Democrat Karen Freeman-Wilson, the city's first female mayor.

Hosted at the Marquette Park Pavilion, Thursday's address began with celebration for another longtime public servant. 83-year-old Clorius Lay was awarded the key to the city. Prince said Lay has served at just about every level of local government; from 1992 to 1995 Lay was on the Gary School Board, he sat on the Common Council from 1996 to 2000, was a member of the Calumet Township Board from 2007 to 2015 and returned to the Common Council in 2020. In January, Lay joined the Lake County Council as a 2nd District representative.

"It's been a long, long trip and I've enjoyed it," the attorney said as he accepted the award.

Prince said he felt a "mix of emotions" delivering his final State of the City.

Right off the bat, Prince's term was unprecedented — the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency just 77 days after he took office.

"Pride swells within me for the job I have done, often under adverse circumstances. Yet, there is also a tinge of sadness, as there is still much left unfinished that I must pass on to my successor," Prince told the crowd of attendees.

He said the city was able to save lives by implementing a number of public health policies and by providing residents with daily updates.

As COVID-19 cases decreased and pandemic regulations began to wane, the Prince administration worked to bring residents back together. The Gary Airshow returned as did Fest in the First; the city also began hosting weekly "Wind Down Wednesdays" and held a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

In an effort to eliminate blight, Prince started the "All in Gary!" cleanup days, which drew over 1,000 volunteers last year. The mayor also prioritized the demolition of vacant buildings; 69 buildings have been razed just this year.

Shortly after taking office, Prince said he also learned the full extent of the city's financial woes. His administration expanded the city's finance department and rethought the way funds were managed. Additionally, the city received $80.5 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Working alongside the Gary Common Council, Prince has put this money towards initiatives like the Mobile Mental Health crisis intervention pilot program, summer youth employment program, a down payment assistance initiative, grants for small businesses, a number of new housing units and several other capital improvement projects.

Using the first round of federal COVID-19 funding, the city was able to reimburse all 2020 public safety costs. Prince said the money, which totaled over $2.3 million, went towards increasing public safety pension benefits by almost 41%. Police and fire also received a 15% raise, stretched over two years.

Gary's public safety departments have changed a significant amount under Prince's leadership. In April of 2022, the city announced the police department would be partnering with Indiana State Police.

Throughout the one-and-a-half-year partnership, ISP took a wholistic look at how the department functioned. Many of the department's procedures were changed and in June Prince named sworn in as the city's new chief of police, a position that has seen a lot of turnover.

In August, Prince announced Mark Terry would take over as fire chief. Former Chief Sean O'Donnell stepped down to return to the firefighting ranks.

The journey is not complete

Though Prince's time as mayor may be coming to a close, he still has big plans for the city's future.

"Let us remember, that our journey is not complete," the mayor's wife of 40 years, Deanna Prince, said.

Prince said he and Melton have already begun discussing the city's leadership transition. He said he hopes the next administration continues some of the work he began.

He discussed the Jewel Park Program, which was launched in 2020 and hopes to upgrade six of the city's largest parks — one in each district. The renovations at Tolleston Park will coincide with the creation of a $30 million "Opportunity Hub," which will feature a new YMCA, a renovated Boys and Girls Club building and a health care clinic.

In August, the city broke ground on an $8 million fiber monitoring center, a project that is slated to be completed next fall.

"Let us continue to build upon the foundation we have laid, working together to create an even brighter future for Gary," Prince said as attendees got on their feet for a standing ovation.

