Glenn Robinson III returning to Gary to give away 100 turkeys through the ARI Foundation

Glenn Robinson III is a little more than a week away from entering NBA free agency, but he's focused on giving back to his hometown.
The Lake Central graduate will be handing out 100 turkeys from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Marquette Pavillion, 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary. It is the second annual turkey drive through the ARI Foundation.
“I’m excited to be back in my hometown of Gary, Indiana this Sunday to give families a helping hand with their Thanksgiving dinners," Robinson said in a statement to The Times. "It’s such a blessing to be able to help the community I love so much. I hope to see you there.”
There are opportunities to meet Robinson during the event. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Robinson, 26, completed his sixth NBA season and averaged a career-high 11.7 points in 62 games with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. He signed with the Warriors prior to the 2019-20 season and was traded to the 76ers, which made the playoffs and played in the Orlando bubble.
In a previous story with The Times, Robinson described what his career year was like.
“I tell all the young guys that this league is all about an opportunity. I get 25 to 30 minutes per game in Golden State and you’re able to see what I can do,” he said. “Everybody is in the league for a reason and it’s all about opportunity. You just have to wait your turn and be ready no matter what. It only takes one game for these teams to see you.”
While in the bubble, there wasn't a lot of free time or ability to do much. Robinson focused on the ARI Foundation, which he founded to "empower fathers" and "provide assistance to fatherless children and families."
Robinson is a free agent and will have an opportunity to sign with a new team beginning Nov. 20.
