Glenn Robinson III returning to Gary to give away 100 turkeys through the ARI Foundation

Glenn Robinson III is a little more than a week away from entering NBA free agency, but he's focused on giving back to his hometown.

The Lake Central graduate will be handing out 100 turkeys from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Marquette Pavillion, 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary. It is the second annual turkey drive through the ARI Foundation.

“I’m excited to be back in my hometown of Gary, Indiana this Sunday to give families a helping hand with their Thanksgiving dinners," Robinson said in a statement to The Times. "It’s such a blessing to be able to help the community I love so much. I hope to see you there.”

There are opportunities to meet Robinson during the event. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

Robinson, 26, completed his sixth NBA season and averaged a career-high 11.7 points in 62 games with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. He signed with the Warriors prior to the 2019-20 season and was traded to the 76ers, which made the playoffs and played in the Orlando bubble.