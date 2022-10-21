GPTC hosts summit to share information with bus riders, answer questions

Gary Public Transportation Corp. is hosting a Rolling Fall Summit on Wednesday to share information with riders and answer their questions.

The event is scheduled for 2:30–4:30 p.m. on the Route L5 bus. Public transportation will discuss GPTC updates and engage in a general Q&A session. Attendees are encouraged to board at the Adam Benjamin Metro Center but may board at any corner along the L5 route. Visit garytransit.com for route information.

“The GPTC Fall Summit will help our community, riders and public agencies learn more about exciting new services and changes for the Region’s major bus system,” GPTC Planning and Marketing Manager David Wright said. “We’re excited to announce our plans to improve public transportation throughout the communities we serve.”

Topics will include bus service expansion plans, bus shelter improvement plans and updates, electric bus program updates, Art and History Fitness trail updates and Moovit-Token Transit updates.

The summit is free to attend.

Also Wednesday, GPTC will unveil the Art and History Fitness trail at 4:45 p.m. at the Metro Center. Downtown Gary’s Art and History Fitness Trail highlights community, local and regional artwork, sculptures and historic architecture and transit.