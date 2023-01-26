Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of the Region and other festivals to downtown Gary

GARY — The Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway (EJ&E) No. 765 rolled out of the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia in 1929 and rumbled along freight railroads in the Region and greater Chicagoland for decades.

One railroad columnist described the 2-8-2 Mikado steam locomotive as a "big, beefy machine with a rather large boiler for an engine whose design traced back to the beginning of the superheater era and that delivered 58,707 pounds of tractive effort." It hauled freight on the Chicago Outer Belt railroad stretching from Porter to Waukegan, Illinois.

The EJ&E railroad eventually converted to diesel engines, which would have rendered it obsolete if U.S. Steel didn't step in to give it a second life at its iron ore mines in northern Minnesota's Iron Range. It was sold in 1948 to the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range Railway, where it hauled iron ore and taconite bound for Gary Works and other steel mills.

The massive steam locomotive ended its run in 1962 when it was donated to the City of Gary. The locomotive has been displayed in Gateway Park downtown across from City Hall.

Lately, it's looked a little worse for wear. The wooden steps leading up to the locomotive rotted away and were removed. Trees shroud its visibility. Classic Trains columnist Kevin P. Keefe described it as a "magnificent steam engine" and "a symbol for a generation of EJ&E railroaders" that's now "derelict" and as "invisible as a monument can be."

But now a Legacy Foundation grant will allow the Decay Devils preservation, urban exploration and artist group to restore the EJ&E No. 765 steam locomotive, help beautify downtown Gary, revive Gateway Park and turn public fountains there back on. The $60,000 grant from Legacy Foundation’s U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund will also allow the Decay Devils to host several downtown events, including an ice cream social, a Taste of the Region with food trucks and a summer festival bringing together several nonprofits.

“Our organization is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards enhancing Gateway and the 5th Avenue parks. We have been dedicated to beautifying that corridor and this work goes hand in hand with our efforts to renovate the Union Station,” said Tyrell Anderson, president of Decay Devils. “We are extremely grateful to the Legacy Foundation, the Mayor’s Office, and the Parks Department for working with us and trusting our organization to execute this project."

The EJ&E No. 765 was last restored by U.S. Steel in 1992.

It's of such historic note that the Illinois Railway Museum tried to acquire it in the early 1980s, but the Common Council decided it was too much a part of Gary's heritage.

"It hasn't been touched since 1992," Anderson said.

The Decay Devils plan to touch up rust spots, water blast it, repaint it and place an awning over it to shield it from rain and snow. They also want to cut down one of the trees blocking the view of it and rebuild the set of stairs so that there's a viewing platform where people can look inside or take photos.

"They took the old stairs down a few years ago because they became a safety hazard," he said. "The floor just rotted out."

They also want to put up a plaque to explain the historic significance.

"My grandmother used to live across the street. I've been seeing that train my whole life," Anderson said. "They built the baseball stadium on that corner, but it was always a staple. It's nice to breathe some life back into it."

Part of the goal is to raise the profile of Gateway Park.

"That park is underutilized because of all the traffic on 4th Avenue," Anderson said. "People just go to the lakefront where it looks beautiful. But if we can improve the aesthetics, we can create that experience downtown. We can make it beautiful and someplace people want to have events. We plan to have events this spring and summer so people can come check out the art and historical landmarks and come downtown for a little bit."

Founded in 2015, the Decay Devils have long been working to restore Gary's historic Union Station downtown. They've also staged a number of exhibits, bike tours, cemetery tours, placemaking initiatives like signage, festivals and other cultural programming.

"Like all nonprofit groups, we need to get our name and ideas to as many people as possible. So we take on projects like restoring the fountains and the locomotive in Gary’s park with the hope that more people will discover who the Decay Devils are and what we hope to accomplish," said Gregory Ott, who's been a member since 2017. "These projects combined with our events and bike tours are just an extension of our work at Union Station. I am amazed by all the different projects, events and bike tours we have successfully done. I have met so many incredible people who love Gary and have supported us over the years."

The group's new "Discover Preserve Grow–The Downtown Experience" project is focusing on beautifying the area between 3rd and 5th avenues and Broadway, including by updating the 5th and Broadway Park. It aims to make the downtown more inviting and walkable, as well as more of an events space.

The project has been in the works for years but was delayed by COVID.

"We want to freshen up the corridor," Anderson said. "We're going for a wow factor, look at all the things downtown and the murals. There's a couple of events we're doing to showcase the area and what's being done to invest in the area to move it in the right direction."

The Decay Devils, for instance, plan to restart the public fountains in Gateway Park that have lain dormant for about a decade.

The fountains were not originally part of Gateway Park, which at first extended all the way to Union Station, but were added after the Indiana Toll Road and South Shore Line train cut through. The fountains were turned back on about 10 years ago but then only ran for one year.

The group plans to replace pumps and get them back up and running.

"We're attacking it one step at a time before we tackle the next project," Anderson said. "That park is underutilized, but with the expansion of the Double Track coming to the Region, we need to spruce up our corridors and make them as warm and inviting as possible."

After each project, the Decay Devils plan to host public events to celebrate and to encourage more people to come out to use the space.

An ice cream social will follow the train restoration. An ice cream truck will pull out in Gateway Park, handing out free ice cream to anyone.

After the fountains come back online, the Decay Devils plan to host a Taste of the Region event with food trucks serving a variety of cuisines like barbecue, desserts and vegan fare. None of the food will overlap.

"We want to bring in people from different cities in the Region to build a better unity," he said. "We've worked with great people on amazing projects in Valpo, Hammond and East Chicago. We need to cross the borders to help each other. We want to invite others to come see the mural art in downtown Gary. We want to be unified in the Region so we all contribute to make the Region better."

The revitalization project will culminate with a large festival similar to the Love Fest that the Decay Devils staged a few years ago. It will feature food, art, music, dance and several nonprofits. People will be able to take walking tours to learn more about historic points of interest like City Methodist Church and take pictures.

"It will be a really big push for community partnerships and a true welcome to the city event," he said. "It will celebrate the culture. It will be a free event in which people can come on down to learn more about us and our mission. There will be music and art. It will be a great time."

People will be able to take free painting classes and learn more about health and wellness from local nonprofits. Several community groups will be on hand.

"We want people to venture out to our city to see what's going on and patronize the artists," he said. "We're going to showcase how we brightened up the corner from here to Union Station and everything in the immediate vicinity. This is a grassroots effort to make the downtown space more inviting. It's going to be a busy spring and summer. The calendar is booked."

For more information, visit decaydevils.org.

