Griffith Police search for suspect in attempted robbery where shots were fired

GRIFFITH — Shots were fired, but no one was injured in an attempted robbery that occurred in Griffith on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at a business in the 800 block of East Ridge Road just after 3 p.m., Monday. According to police, employees stopped the male suspect as he tried to enter the store. The suspect then fired a handgun into the floor of the business before running from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as wearing a black winter coat, a ski mask and a glove on one hand.

Griffith, Highland and Munster police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact Detective Al Tharp at 219-924-7503, extension 252. Anonymous messages can also be left on the Griffith Police Department Tip Line at 219-922-3085.

