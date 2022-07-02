Hammond trucking company hopes to move forward with amended relocation plans

GARY — In February, Mayor Jerome Prince officially tabled plans to locate a trucking facility in the former Ivanhoe school building after over 20 residents spoke out against the development.

Now the second part of the project, locating a similar facility in the former Edison school building, is moving forward.

The contentious project has drawn ample public comment during recent city meetings, including at a Plan Commission public hearing on May 19 and a Planning and Development Committee meeting on June 28.

Djuric, a Hammond-based trucking firm, is looking to relocate to Gary because its current location is being taken over for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project.

Originally, the family-owned business submitted purchase agreements for both Edison, located at 5400 W. Fifth Ave., and Ivanhoe, located at 5700 W. 15th Ave.

The properties still needed to be rezoned from R2 residential to Planned Unit Development. In February, over 90 people attended the virtual Plan Commission public hearing for the rezones.

The Plan Commission voted to table both requests after more than 20 residents spoke in opposition to the project, many citing environmental and safety concerns, as Ivanhoe sits near the West Side Leadership Academy high school.

The purchase agreement for both properties was rescinded and the "Ivanhoe component is off the table," Gary Executive Director of Redevelopment AJ Bytnar said.

Djuric's current plans are to rezone just Edison, turning the vacant school into its corporate headquarters. Some residents still fear Djuric locating in Edison will increase truck traffic and cause air-quality issues, while others say the project will bring much-needed development to the area.

The right location?

Located in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood, the former high school-turned middle school closed in 2003. Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, whose district encompasses Edison, said the property has become a dumping ground.

"In my opinion to have a company such as Djuric come in and offer what they are offering is a godsend," Weatherspoon said. "We can’t wait another 15 years for maybe a shopping area, for maybe a grocery store. ... Brunswick has not seen that kind of development in years."

Various trucking businesses already populate Fifth Avenue, which is why Djuric selected the Edison location, Bytnar said, adding that the city does not "anticipate the retail returning (to Fifth Avenue) in the capacity it was before."

Djuric's project proposal reiterates the fact that they "are not a truck stop." Only Djuric vehicles will be allowed to park at the facility and its trucks will only use dedicated trucking routes.

Djuric hopes to maintain 70% of the Edison school building. The almost 62,000 square-foot structure will include administrative offices, storage and a maintenance shop. Designs for the surrounding property include a parking area, some landscaped greenspace, fencing and security.

Residents who oppose the project have repeatedly asked Djuric to look at less residential locations.

“We are not saying you can’t come to Gary, we just don’t want you there,” Brunswick resident LaTasha Hall said during the May 19 public hearing. “It’s not that we don’t want economic change, it’s that we want the right economic change.”

The building design, which will maintain the "historic" look of the school, and the planned landscaping will help beautify the area, showing that "there is an investment there," Bytnar said.

“They are a good company," Bytnar said. "They are going to be raising the bar for what other trucking organizations are.”

However, during the May 19 meeting, resident Bianca Hall said the project should be "about more than beautifying."

The health impacts of truck emissions have been a top-concern for residents. Djuric Vice President Stevan Djuric said all the company's trucks are certified clean idle, meaning they adhere to California emission laws, which are "the strictest in the country."

The trucks are also all newer models, meaning they are quieter and their engines automatically shut down after five minutes of idling.

“I would say that most cars produce more emission issues than our trucks do,” Djuric said.

Sitting vacant, Edison "does not add to the city’s value, it does not help the people in the community,” Bytnar said.

However, the Djuric development would generate real estate taxes for the city and bring more jobs to the area. Djuric plans on adding 44 more employees over the next 10 years with an average wage of $67,000.

A group of local environmentalists called Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, believe that the Edison building needs to be removed. GARD recently started an online petition demanding Djuric's rezone be rejected and Edison be demolished.

Djuric Trucking is not asking for any financial incentives from the city. If the Djuric development is successful, Bytnar hopes more companies will be drawn to Gary.

“Having investment from employers will lead to more commercial development which will stabilize residential communities,” Bytnar said. "This is part of the tapestry we are weaving to revitalize the city.”

The Gary City Council will vote on the proposed rezone during its July 5 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.