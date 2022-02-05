Hammond trucking company must rezone abandoned Gary schools before relocating

GARY — When LaTasha Hall lays in bed she can hear every time one of the many trucks that travel Fifth Avenue hits the breaks or downshifts.

Hall lives in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood, just two blocks away from the abandoned building that once housed Edison Middle School. Before Edison was shut down, Hall was a student there. Now her alma mater is slated to become the flatbed division for a trucking company.

"We don’t need a trucking facility in the neighborhood. ... I don’t understand why they would want to plop it in among houses,” Hall said. "Gary has so many industrialized areas. I am not against the trucking companies coming to the area, just put them where it is already industrial.”

In 2020, the City of Gary purchased six schools from the Gary Community School Corp. for $1, including Edison; Ivanhoe Elementary School, and undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe; Aetna Elementary School; Brunswick Elementary School; Nobel Elementary School; and Wirt-Emerson. In September 2021, the Gary Redevelopment Commission accepted purchase agreements from Djuric Trucking Inc., for both Edison, located at 5400 West Fifth Avenue, and Ivanhoe, located at 5700 West 15th Avenue.

The total purchase price for both schools was $1 million. Djuric now has an option on the properties. The schools need to be rezoned from R2 residential to Planned Unit Development (PUD). If the rezone is not approved by the Gary Common Council, the deal will be terminated, Gary Executive Director of Redevelopment AJ Bytnar explained.

The Plan Commission is holding a public hearing for the rezone Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

Djuric, a Hammond-based trucking firm, has been at its current site, 4717 Sheffield Avenue for 31 years. The company is looking to relocate to the Steel City because its location is being usurped for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project.

Bytnar said the company "exhausted every nook and cranny" of Northwest Indiana looking for a new location. Djuric ultimately settled on Ivanhoe and Edison because the schools met their space needs and are close to local highways.

Hall would like Djuric to "rethink" its location. She said Edison is "dead smack in the middle" of her neighborhood, adding that she has already seen plenty of accidents on the heavily trafficked Fifth Avenue. Kimmie Gordon of Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, also wants to see Djuric move to a more industrial area in Gary.

The Ivanhoe location would be down the street from the West Side Leadership Academy high school. Gordon is worried the trucking facility will impact the health and safety of students and neighbors.

“That is like a smack in the face to the residents that live there,” Gordon said. “I understand we need to address the blight and put these properties back on the tax roles, but if we keep bringing in nothing but industry, eventually we will be the diesel capitol of the world.”

The current Djuric location is next to a residential neighborhood in Hammond, Bytnar said, adding that the site will be designed in "a way that makes this use not negatively impact the adjacent properties." Djuric will have to meet noise, light, architectural and emission standards, Bytnar said.

According to past Times reports, Vice President of Djuric Trucking Stevan Djuric said all the company's trucks are certified clean idle and are 2016 or newer. The trucks do not transport hazardous material, will not travel on side streets and do not idle for more than 10 minutes.

Both Gordon and Hall would like to see the schools become housing, but Bytnar said the demand just it not there.

"Without additional jobs and investment and quality of life measures, residential just is not viable right now,” Bytnar said. "We want to see companies that want to be in Gary, aren't looking for a ton of incentives and want to grow roots in the community.”

Bytnar said Djuric could "stabilize" the surrounding neighborhood, bringing jobs, increasing traffic at local businesses, drawing residents and creating an additional tax base. Djuric moving to Gary could also attract other companies to the area, Bytnar said.

While Hall supports job growth in Gary, she said development should not come at the cost of quality of life.

“I don’t understand why they want to come into a residential area,” Hall said. "We already have the steel mills — we grew up breathing the air of the steel mills, and we have enough pollution.”

