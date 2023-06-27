GARY — Literacy programs in the Steel City are getting a helping hand from the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The Gary gaming and entertainment destination last week donated $25,000 to the Gary Literacy Coalition during a ceremony in front of the guitar marquee outside the casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave.

Matt Schuffert, president of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, presented an oversized, guitar-shaped check for $25,000 to Lori Johnson Kuykendall, executive director of the Gary Literacy Coalition.

"A commitment to support the educational needs of the residents in our local community has remained the focus of our philanthropic giving since our grand opening in May 2021," Schuffert said.

According to the coalition, the money will go toward supporting a variety of ongoing literacy programs, including Reach Out and Read Gary; Learning Partner Mentoring Project; R.E.A.D.: Reading Early Accelerates Development; and One-by-One and Book-by-Book.

The Gary Literacy Coalition works to create awareness of the importance of literacy to health, economic development and family well-being while connecting learners and volunteers to appropriate materials, programs and services promoting literacy, and securing resources to develop, support and expand literacy programs.

