Hard Rock casino project leaders bulldozed land they don't yet own, attorney claims

To successfully petition the courts, a petitioner must conduct all proper title searches and notices to an owner of record and anyone considered an interested party.

Walker argued in court Thursday Windy City followed all noticing requirements and conducted the proper title search.

The property owner of record, Leland Simms, died in 2013, and left his estate to surviving siblings. An attorney recently filed an objection in the case on behalf of his siblings through an equitable trust.

Court records show notices were sent to two addresses tied to the late Leland Simms on Burr and Dallas streets in Gary.

Berkshire, however, argued neither Windy City Acquisitions nor Alex Petrovski provided proper notice to them that they were petitioning for the tax deed. If they had been provided notice, the siblings, and specifically Lloyd Simms, could have sought to redeem the property.

Berkshire said the casino firm, through a simple Google search, would have found Leland Simms died in 2013.

Additionally, a search within the recorder's office reveals an affidavit of survivorship for two of the three siblings, with Leland Simms’ death certificate attached with Lloyd Simms listed as a brother, records show.