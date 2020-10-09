Hard Rock casino project leaders bulldozed land they don't yet own, attorney claims

GARY — The firm assembling land for the city’s prized Hard Rock casino project contended with land speculators and a heir to an estate for ownership of land in the casino’s footprint during a Thursday court hearing.
The bizarre tax deed case pending in Lake Circuit Court is a prime example of how land surrounding a major project like the $300 million casino — including even the smallest parcel — holds value when it thwarts a developer's attempt to fully assemble a jigsaw puzzle of parcels.
The tax certificate for the property in question, 5820 36 W. 29th Avenue, is only 0.04 acres, but its ownership was hotly contested in court Thursday.
Firm ‘bulldozed’
Construction of the 200,000-square-foot Hard Rock Casino began early this year on roughly 30 acres adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary. Vacant lots, businesses and a few residential homes are scattered about the vicinity.
The firm behind the project, Spectacle Entertainment, has purchased several key parcels since December 2018 through its land acquisition arm, Windy City Acquisitions, but continues to seek adjacent land for construction staging and other needs — even with construction well underway.
Jynell D. Berkshire is an Indianapolis-based attorney representing a trust opened by an heir who is claiming parcel ownership.
Berkshire accused Windy City Acquisitions in a court filing Thursday of “bulldozing” its way through the pending tax deed case — the same way the firm has allegedly “bulldozed its way through destroying the subject parcel.”
“Windy City has, among other things, removed trees, torn down structures on the subject parcel, brought heavy duty equipment onto the subject parcel to remove dirt and reshape the land, and prevented respondent access to the parcel by totally enclosing the parcel inside locked fence,” Berkshire wrote.
On Thursday, Berkshire questioned Rich Zeigler, vice president of development for Spectacle Entertainment.
She asked why the company's contractor cleared the parcel despite the casino not yet owning it. She also asked why the casino erected a 6-foot chain link fence, prohibiting access from her clients, to which Zeigler said the fence was "done in error."
"If done in error, why not take it down after?" Berkshire asked.
"I guess we could of," Zeigler said.
In his closing statement, Tony Walker, attorney for the casino land firm said his client "admitted he made a mistake" with the aforementioned construction.
Berkshire argued the casino firm has no ownership right until a tax deed has been issued.
Windy City has filed a petition in Lake Superior Court to obtain the tax deed for the West 29th Avenue parcel, signifying true ownership.
That case is ongoing and was subject to a court hearing on Thursday.
No deed, no ownership
Since last year, Windy City Acquisitions has signed purchase agreements with various individuals or to assemble land for the Hard Rock casino project. One of those individuals is Alex Petrovski, son of ex-candidate for the Lake County recorder’s office, Nick Petrovski.
Alex Petrovski purchased his parcel — 5820 36 W. 29th Avenue — at the Lake County Commissioners' tax sale of delinquent parcels on May 22, 2019, for $2,871.
Then, Alex Petrovski in December 2019 turned around and transferred the tax sale certificate to Windy City Acquisitions.
It was revealed through court testimony last year that father and son Nick and Alex Petrovski played a role in another property investor's alleged scheme to defraud the county out of $100,000 in property taxes on casino-targeted land.
County tax sale rules have long barred bidders from entering the tax sale premises, or harassing any resident, until a tax deed is issued by the court and recorded.
Proper notice
To successfully petition the courts, a petitioner must conduct all proper title searches and notices to an owner of record and anyone considered an interested party.
Walker argued in court Thursday Windy City followed all noticing requirements and conducted the proper title search.
The property owner of record, Leland Simms, died in 2013, and left his estate to surviving siblings. An attorney recently filed an objection in the case on behalf of his siblings through an equitable trust.
Court records show notices were sent to two addresses tied to the late Leland Simms on Burr and Dallas streets in Gary.
Berkshire, however, argued neither Windy City Acquisitions nor Alex Petrovski provided proper notice to them that they were petitioning for the tax deed. If they had been provided notice, the siblings, and specifically Lloyd Simms, could have sought to redeem the property.
Berkshire said the casino firm, through a simple Google search, would have found Leland Simms died in 2013.
Additionally, a search within the recorder's office reveals an affidavit of survivorship for two of the three siblings, with Leland Simms’ death certificate attached with Lloyd Simms listed as a brother, records show.
However, those records alone are not enough to claim Lloyd Simms was due notice beyond the certified mailings that were sent to addresses on record, Walker argued in his court filing.
Furthermore, Walker argued Lloyd Simms failed to make the 29th Avenue parcel part of an estate that was opened in 2013, and only did so in March — long after the casino's petition was well underway.
Tod Hansen, a representative presiding over the Simms' trust, told The Times notification arguments aside, he believes Windy City had "no business" razing the land before successfully getting the tax deed.
"I don’t know what Mr. Petrovski got for the land, but the Simms family got nothing,” Hansen told The Times on Thursday.
Land grabs
Entities have claimed ownership of the parcel in recent days and months to stymie Windy City's attempts to become true owners, as outlined in 11th-hour court filings ahead of Thursday's hearing.
Lloyd Simms claims to have transferred ownership of the parcel to Brentwood Equitable Trust on March 16, 2020. However, Windy City's attorney, Walker, has vehemently argued in court filings the transfer is illegal because it occurred when tax sale proceedings were underway.
Also, days before a final hearing was set this week, a purported limited liability corporation, Green Leaf Enterprises LLC, filed to intervene in the case, claiming Simms actually sold the parcel to it.
A purported purchase agreement, dated Jan. 30, 2020, is signed by the LLC’s manager, Christina Primbas, and Lloyd Simms.
Walker said no such LLC exists in Indiana’s secretary of state business database. A search of Primbas in Indiana's business database revealed several entities, most of which are administratively dissolved.
Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Lisa Berdine said she would take the case under advisement.
Times reporter Mary Freda contributed to this report.
