GARY — The city of Gary will honor and remember its first black mayor and longest-serving chief executive with events Friday and Saturday at the Genesis Center in downtown Gary.
Former Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher, who died Dec. 13 at age 86, will lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. Friday in the Genesis Center arena named for the five-term mayor who led the Steel City between 1968 and 1987.
Hatcher's funeral, also in the Genesis Center, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open one hour prior to the service.
Both events are open to the public.
The Hatcher family requests in lieu of sending flowers that monetary donations be made to the Richard Gordon Hatcher Legacy Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 64105, Gary, IN 46401.
Hatcher was just 34 years old when he was elected in 1967 to lead Gary. He and Cleveland's Carl Stokes together became the first black mayors of major American cities when they both took office Jan. 1, 1968.
Almost immediately Hatcher was confronted by the twin challenges of racial strife, as many white residents fled Gary for the newly incorporated town of Merrillville following Hatcher's election, and shrinking steel industry employment due to reduced demand and automation.
Hatcher persevered, however, securing myriad federal grants to retrain workers in Gary and improve the city's dilapidated housing stock and crumbling infrastructure.
He also set an example for blacks in the post-Civil Rights era of how to work within the system to achieve change and attempted to solidify gains in racial equality by hosting in Gary some 8,000 leaders from all 50 states at the 1972 National Black Political Convention.
But ultimately Hatcher was unable to halt the decline that struck Gary, Detroit, Cleveland and numerous other cities heavily reliant on manufacturing jobs, and Gary saw nearly one-third of its population, or 50,000 residents, move away during Hatcher's tenure as mayor.
Earlier this year, a life-size statue of Hatcher was unveiled outside City Hall by the first black woman to sit in Hatcher's former seat, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
Freeman-Wilson said she first met Hatcher at age 7 while he was on the campaign trail for mayor in 1967. He was attending a house party in her parents' basement in Gary — in an era where winning elections meant you went door to door to get to know the community.
"And when he talked about (his campaign and aspirations), I thought to myself that sounds like something I want to do," Freeman-Wilson said. "Well, it took about 40 years, but I had that opportunity and it is in no small part due to the trailblazing vision and the work of this great man."
Hatcher is survived by his wife, Ruthellyn, and three daughters, Ragen, Rachelle and Renee.
