'He will not be forgotten': Prominent Gary attorney, community leader dies Wednesday

GARY — Prominent Gary attorney Tony Walker died at age 55 on Wednesday.

Friends and colleagues throughout Northwest Indiana remembered Walker as a dedicated advocate who worked tirelessly to better his community.

"Tony loved the city of Gary and he will not be forgotten. Tony played an invaluable role in our administration and his wise and honest counsel was always appreciated," Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement.

Walker began practicing law in 1995, clerking for Indiana Supreme Court Justice Robert D. Rucker, then an Indiana Court of Appeals judge. He later joined the firm Mayer, Lyles & Godshalk before becoming chairman of the Walker Law Group.

Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Leanna Weissmann said she first met Walker in 2013, when she was appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. The two became fast friends and worked together on a few of the Walker Law Group's appeal cases. In 2018, Walker and Weissmann's combined efforts led to a reversal on a Fourth Amendment search and seizure case at the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I am a better lawyer, judge and most importantly human, for having known Tony Walker," Weissmann said. "I will miss his keen intellect, unusual way of viewing the world, and his sense of humor. The legal community will not be the same with his passing."

Walker served on numerous boards and committees throughout his career, including the State Board of Education, the Gary Police Foundation and the Second Chance Foundation. He also served as chairman of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana Board of Directors and president of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. After Prince's election in 2019, Walker became a member of the mayor's transition team.

Walker worked as the chief of staff for Radio One, Inc. and chief operating officer and vice president of business and legal affairs for its gospel recording label, Music One. He was also the executive producer for multiple radio programs airing on WLTH Radio in Gary and hosted a weekly public affairs talk show for several years.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Gary "has lost a man who was doing good."

"Tony Walker was a leader, an advocate and a friend to the city he loved," Holcomb said. "He cared deeply for his community by honoring its past and planning for its future."

Prince said his heart goes out to Walker's wife, Muna, and their sons Miles, Ethan and Brandon.

Service arrangements are being handled by the Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home in Gary.