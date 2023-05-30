GARY — Chris Hidalgo gently pulled a long green vine out of the earth.
“She almost has a black peppery scent to her," he said as he plucked the round leaves off the creeping Charlie.
Hidalgo, also known as "Dr. Nature," distributed the leaves to the small crowd and invited everyone to take a whiff and, if they felt adventurous, a bite.
“Don’t just take my word for it, have your own experience," he said, explaining that creeping Charlie can help with digestion.
Hidalgo is one of the urban farmers behind Gary's Mystical Farm, a 1-acre parcel near the intersection of Buchanan Street and West 25th Avenue. Hidalgo, Carl "The Spoon" Weatherspoon Jr. and Lord Cashus D formed Mystical Farm in 2019; the property is primarily used to grow medicinal herbs, but they also have tomatoes, cucumbers, pepper, melons and 80,000 Italian honey bees.
The farm partnered with Purdue Extension Lake County to host a workshop May 22 focused on healthy practices in urban farming. Hidalgo, who has been studying herbalism for about six years, lead the group on a tour of medicinal herbs. Weatherspoon, who runs CKW Sports Consulting, showed how to garden without getting injured.
Weatherspoon led about a dozen people through a series of stretches before showing them how to lift wheelbarrows and shovels without straining their backs. Then the group wandered through the garden beds as Hidalgo explained the health benefits of different plants.
“This is an edible garden. Everything here, you can eat," Weatherspoon said, smiling.
There are an increasing number of urban farms and homesteads in Gary. Purdue Extension has been working to support these growers, launching an urban agriculture training program in 2020; Extension also leads urban-farm tours throughout the summer.
In 2017, Hidalgo said he had a sort of "awakening."
"I was working a job that was polluting the environment and it was taking its toll on my health as well." At the time, he worked at Industrial Steel Construction.
He left his job, changed his diet and began researching the health benefits of various plants. Walking through the rows of plants at Mystical Farm, he sees medicine everywhere he looks.
Munstead lavender for an upset stomach, giant hyssop for a cough, mugwort to regulate hormones, and, of course, the yellow-flowered yarrow plant, what Hidalgo calls "nature's Band-Aid."
Before there were pharmacies, or even doctors, ancient cultures used plants to treat ailments.
Plants "were always our first medicine," Hidalgo said, and learning about herbalism helped him feel more connected to his ancestors.
Weatherspoon handed Bettie Simmons an anise plant.
"Licorice!" Simmons said as she chewed on the stem.
Anise and licorice plants have very similar flavors, Hidalgo explained, adding that anise is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
After retiring a year ago, Simmons began volunteering at urban farms in the Chicago area. She grew up with a big vegetable garden on a farm in Arkansas but didn't have time to really get back into growing until recently. Now she has a patio garden at her Calumet City home and garden in Chicago that she shares with her grandchildren. In the summer and fall, she cooks vegetables and freezes them.
Because processed foods often seem like the only available option, Hidalgo said, people have become disconnected from the "food growing all around us."
“Our pallets have been affected over generations, we’re so used to consuming things with artificial salts, with a lot of added sugars.”
Hidalgo said many herbs can help restructure the gut biome: “When our gut is jacked up, the rest of our body suffers as well. ... Your mood is really connected to what you are consuming."
Mystical Farms sells teas, smudges, dried herbs, honey and tinctures at the Miller Beach Farmers Market, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at 667 South Lake St. The farm also hosts herbalism classes and foraging expeditions; more information is available at the Ancient Mystic Facebook page.
“There’s a lot of old-world knowledge right here," Hidalgo said, looking at the lush farm. “It’s always important to go back to Mother Nature."