In 2017, Hidalgo said he had a sort of "awakening."

"I was working a job that was polluting the environment and it was taking its toll on my health as well." At the time, he worked at Industrial Steel Construction.

He left his job, changed his diet and began researching the health benefits of various plants. Walking through the rows of plants at Mystical Farm, he sees medicine everywhere he looks.

Munstead lavender for an upset stomach, giant hyssop for a cough, mugwort to regulate hormones, and, of course, the yellow-flowered yarrow plant, what Hidalgo calls "nature's Band-Aid."

Before there were pharmacies, or even doctors, ancient cultures used plants to treat ailments.

Plants "were always our first medicine," Hidalgo said, and learning about herbalism helped him feel more connected to his ancestors.

Weatherspoon handed Bettie Simmons an anise plant.

"Licorice!" Simmons said as she chewed on the stem.

Anise and licorice plants have very similar flavors, Hidalgo explained, adding that anise is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

After retiring a year ago, Simmons began volunteering at urban farms in the Chicago area. She grew up with a big vegetable garden on a farm in Arkansas but didn't have time to really get back into growing until recently. Now she has a patio garden at her Calumet City home and garden in Chicago that she shares with her grandchildren. In the summer and fall, she cooks vegetables and freezes them.

Because processed foods often seem like the only available option, Hidalgo said, people have become disconnected from the "food growing all around us."

“Our pallets have been affected over generations, we’re so used to consuming things with artificial salts, with a lot of added sugars.”

Hidalgo said many herbs can help restructure the gut biome: “When our gut is jacked up, the rest of our body suffers as well. ... Your mood is really connected to what you are consuming."

Mystical Farms sells teas, smudges, dried herbs, honey and tinctures at the Miller Beach Farmers Market, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at 667 South Lake St. The farm also hosts herbalism classes and foraging expeditions; more information is available at the Ancient Mystic Facebook page.

“There’s a lot of old-world knowledge right here," Hidalgo said, looking at the lush farm. “It’s always important to go back to Mother Nature."