'Hold us accountable:' Waste-to-fuel company coming to Gary hosts 3rd open house; environmental concerns persist

GARY — As a waste-to-fuel plant planned for Gary progresses, company representatives are hoping to maintain transparency with the community through open houses.

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a California-based company that uses waste to produce jet fuel, is moving forward with a plant located in the Buffington Harbor area of Gary. The 75-acre project, called the Centerpoint BioFuels Plant, would sit right off the shore of Lake Michigan, filling the footprint of a former cement factory. After the Gary Common Council approved a development agreement for the project in November, some local residents have rallied against the project. In an effort to give updates and address concerns, Fulcrum has been holding open houses, the third of which was held Wednesday evening.

While many attendees said they appreciated the open houses, some said the community should have been able to give feedback before the development agreement was approved.

“I hope you can understand that we have a lot of concerns about this and in particular because there has been so little attention given to environmental justice,” Lin Kaatz Chary said. "The problem is, that it's too late. You don’t come to the community after."

A panel of Fulcrum experts and city officials gathered on Zoom to answer a wide range of questions. About 35 residents attended, including several representatives from Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, a group that was formed this fall in response to the Fulcrum project.

Flyn van Ewijk, director of project development at Fulcrum, said that if the Gary biorefinery is completed on schedule, it would be the largest commercial waste-to-fuel plant in the country. Fulcrum finished construction on a Nevada plant last summer, though it is not yet fully operational. Ewijk estimates the Nevada plant will produce its first batch of jet fuel in about two months.

Once operational, the Gary plant will produce about 33 million gallons of fuel per year while diverting 700,000 tons of waste from landfills annually. Construction on the project is currently slated to start in 2023, lasting about two years and costing $600 million. The Indiana Finance Authority awarded Fulcrum $500 million in volume cap for financing.

Fulcrum has emphasized the number of jobs the project will bring to Gary: 1,000 construction jobs over two years, and then 130 full time jobs once the plant is operational. Fulcrum met with Ivy Tech Community College on Wednesday morning to discuss technical skills training programs to ensure the jobs go to Region residents.

Fulcrum Vice President of Development Alain Castro said the skills employees receive will make them very marketable, adding that he hopes the plant will attract more green industries to Gary, bringing "other jobs that are going to clean not only the region, but the world.”

First proposed in 2018, the project is currently in the permitting stage. The air permit Fulcrum filed last April will likely be released by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management in the next few days, Ewijk said. The public will then have 30 days to give feedback. Down the line, Fulcrum will also have to submit a wastewater permit.

Because the project is not a large-scale federal building, Fulcrum does not have to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment, though the company is working on an environmental summary it intends to release before March.

Attendees shared several environmental concerns, including the emissions from the some 120 trucks that would travel to and from the plant daily. Tom Yonge, Fulcrum project engineer, calculated the estimated emissions and said the trucks would produce "a pretty low amount." Yonge's data showed carbon monoxide emissions would likely be 0.98 tons per year and NOx would be 2.05 tons per year.

Once the facility is operational, no garbage would be processed in Gary; instead the waste would be taken to one of two feedstock processing facilities. Fulcrum does not currently know where these facilities will be located, but the company is eyeing spots in Illinois and elsewhere in Indiana.

Once at the processing facility, the waste is sorted. Materials high in carbon such as paper, timber and soft plastics are prepared into a "feedstock," which is then shredded and dried, ultimately resembling a sort of "fluff." Ewijk said. The feedstock is loaded onto trucks and taken to the plant in Gary where is is refined into a low carbon renewable jet fuel. Before it is sold, the fuel will be transported from Gary to a refinery where it will be blended with traditional jet fuel, though Fulcrum has not yet partnered with a refinery.

Some attendees were upset about the plant's proximity to the lakeshore, though Ewijk emphasized the plant would not have any "interface" with Lake Michigan. All of the wastewater will be sent to a pre-treatment facility to remove metals and other pollutants, then it will be sent to the Gary Sanitary District, using a private sewer connection, where it will be treated again, he said. The water will be recycled and returned to the plant for further use.

“Whatever the benefits of this project are, I do not support sitting this project on our Lake Michigan shoreline in an environmental justice community," Doreen Carrey said.

Some attendees, such as Kimmie Gordon, felt the project would be a step backwards. Gordon said efforts to "reimagine" the city should focus on distancing Gary from industrialization.

Gary Executive Director of Redevelopment AJ Bytnar said that transitioning to a city full of high-tech, clean companies does not happen "overnight" but that the Fulcrum project is a step in the right direction.

“We are not here to come and pollute the town or treat the town in the way that I hear it was previously treated,” Castro said. “We are the opposite culture from the types of companies that have come before, and it is disappointing, at times, that we are being treated the same as those that came before us. ... I am confident that we are going to lift the Gary community in the years to come, ... so please, hold us accountable.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.