Homeless man sent to hospital with stab wound, police say
GARY — Authorities are investigating after a homeless man was reportedly stabbed Monday evening.

At 5:40 p.m. police were called to a reported stabbing in the 4900 block of Adams Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers found a 39-year-old man, who is currently homeless, suffering from a stab wound in his right hand and he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both men reportedly knew each other and it was an isolated incident, police said.

Westerfield asked anyone with information to call Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

