On Monday, Calumet administrators were in a morning meeting when someone from the office interrupted.
Just four days earlier, the school had been rocked by the death of football player Curtis Walton Jr., a 14-year-old freshman who was found unresponsive in the high school pool. Now, the NFL's Houston Texans wanted to make sure the school got a message from Gary native Lonnie Johnson Jr. The rookie cornerback, who has little connection to Calumet, would pay for Walton's funeral.
Calumet football coach Rick Good was in that meeting and said he is moved by the West Side graduate's generosity.
“He kept it so quiet that we heard from the organization first that he was gonna be doing this,” Good said. “We really were shocked.
“We never really had any conversation with Lonnie. We've really never been in Lonnie's circle over the last few years. He was a West Side kid. It goes to show that on Friday nights, you play against each other, but once something like this happens it really galvanizes our community.”
Johnson told reporters in Houston that he read about Walton's death on social media and wanted to help. Growing up in Gary, Johnson saw multiple friends and acquaintances die young due to gun violence. Although Walton's death was ruled an accident, Johnson said he understands the heartbreak of losing someone so young.
Johnson spoke with the Waltons and said they remain strong. Walton's funeral will be held Saturday.
“I've been in that position plenty of times, so I just wanted to help out any way I could,” Johnson said. “I told somebody in an interview before I got drafted, 'I won't be back to my city unless I can bring something back to it.'”
Once Johnson decided to pay for the funeral, Good said Calumet had little to do. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley served as the primary contact between the school and Johnson, but Good said Johnson mostly took care of everything.
“It wasn't really nothing,” Johnson said. “It wasn't about money to me. I just wanted to help that family. At the end of the day, I feel like I did God's work.”
Good said Walton was a talented player who potentially could have continued playing football in college or even beyond. Around the draft last spring, Calumet's coaching staff highlighted Johnson in conversations with players as evidence that Gary football players can play in the NFL.
Walton was still in the middle school program at that point, but Good said Johnson's latest move can inspire his team and the wider community.
“For him to do something like that shows the kind of people that are coming out of Gary and being successful,” Good said. “He wanted to make things better and give back to the community.”