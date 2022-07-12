'I document all this stuff because it's in my heart': Steel City Storm videos chronicle Gary's past and present

GARY — Paul King grew up in Gary, moved away for a few years and came back to Northwest Indiana.

King, who was raised in Aetna and Glen Park, was shocked to see how much his hometown had changed and started making videos of the now-often long-vacant and dilapidated buildings he grew up with. It evolved into a half-decade-long passion project to chronicle the landscape of the Steel City, documenting places, streets and the physical landscape before it gets torn down.

His Steel City Storm videos have amassed more than 1.7 million views on YouTube, where he has racked up more than 7,700 subscribers. Recent videos have featured long-abandoned and blighted spots like Mathews Nursery in Gary, the Len Pollak Buick and Opel Car Dealership in Miller and the Diner's Choice Family Restaurant in Hobart.

Nostalgic Gary natives have gravitated to the short videos in which King explores empty buildings, drives down forlorn streets and reminiscences about what was. He's shot multiple videos chronicling particularly notable places like the Lew Wallace High School, Franklin Elementary School and the Palace Theater.

"When I came back to the old neighborhood, it looked nothing like it did," he said. "I started doing an urban documentary for older people. My mom used to take me to the Palace Theater, and I was surprised at how bad it was. Over time, it turned from 'this is terrible and needs to come down' to 'do you remember being here?'"

He seeks to call attention to blight and urban decay, hoping it will prompt those in power to take action.

"You go to Roosevelt High School, and there's garbage and trash everywhere. You wonder why is this here. I've never seen anything like it. There's years of trash lying around, contractors just dumping their garbage," he said. "You drive down Virginia Street, and there's burned-out houses, garbage on both sides of the street and old tires. It's puzzling how it could get that bad. It's an eyesore. It's very personal for me when I think about these kids and the older people still living out there. It's depressing to see the trash on some of these blocks sit for years."

King's proud when he does a video and then a blighted building gets demolished or cleaned up.

Most of the buildings he films were long ago forsaken.

"They're wide open," he said. "The doors have rotted through. There's no 'no trespassing' signs anywhere. With boarded-up buildings, the plywood has been there so long it's halfway decomposed and the nails have fallen out. Nobody really cares."

In some cases, property owners have even let him in after he explained why he was there and what he was doing. The owner of the longtime Ming Ling restaurant in Gary's Miller section let him in after he showed up to video it before it was torn down to make way for a surface parking lot during the Lake Street revamp project.

He hopes to document what was for the sake of posterity and for people like him who were curious about what happened to places they grew up nearby.

"You look at the video and get that flash of memory, like 'I remember walking through there' or 'oh my God that paint is still up there,'" he said. "That was a piece of my life forever."

King's gone out with a crew on many weekends over the last five years to record Gary, such as the long-unoccupied elementary school pop superstar Michael Jackson went to not far from his house.

"It's addictive," he said. "I'm out here documenting these places one way or another that people don't take care of or turn a blind eye to."

He laments the conditions of historically significant buildings no one saved, such as the historic Steeltown Records studio where the first Jackson 5 record was recorded. He found nearly a dozen milk crates filled with water-damaged vinyl records, a letter on the wall with Joseph Jackson's name on it and other memorabilia when exploring it.

It was torn down shortly after he made one last video of the label Gordon Keith founded, one of whose Jackson 5 albums is on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The videos have evolved over time. King often shoots residential streetscapes because he gets so many requests from his geographically far-flung viewers about what the blocks where they grew up look like now. As his following has grown, he's also hidden wristbands around the city for other urban explorers and urban documentarians to find, giving them clues about where to go.

Many urban explorers shoot photos of Rust Belt cities like Gary that are splashed all over Instagram, Flickr and other social media sites. King prefers videos because they're more immersive.

"You can capture the feel more than you can with a snapshot," he said. "Often you don't remember things until you've seen the videos. You see the same pictures over and over, but the videos let you see all throughout the building or up and down the roads. When you walk around it shows details and adds a whole new level of feel to it. People remember the details like when you're walking around the playground outside an abandoned school."

He estimates he's recorded more than 1,100 Steel City Storm videos so far.

"That's a lot of weekends," he said. "But I'm always exploring. I never lose interest in what I do. I document all this stuff because it's in my heart. Some people go out and golf, bowl or shoot pool to relax. In a weird way going out and looking around is relaxing to me. I've found an audience because I think it talks to people's hearts. People tell me, 'Thank you for everything you do.' It started out pointing out that's awful and turned into a loving thing, a giving thing."

Many of his viewers fondly recall the past, such as sock hops they went to in the 1950s.

"People move away," he said. "They want to see what Roosevelt looks like now, what Wirt looks like or what Lew Wallace looked like before it was demolished. They're glad I got the videos and think it's a shame it looks the way it does now. They remember meeting their husband there 30 years ago or teachers hanging out playing basketball. Those memories seem to make them very happy. Now it's abandoned and falling apart and decayed."

Many of the buildings have deteriorated too much to be saved, which is part of King's impetus for taping and making a record of them. Little can be done to salvage long-abandoned properties once the ceilings and floors rot out, he said.

"When water gets into these old houses and old places, it can be really dangerous," he said. "There are holes in the ceiling. It can be sketchy walking across the floor."

While he focuses on Gary, he's interested in branching out to East Chicago and Hammond because of all the requests he's gotten to document older buildings there, such as along Kennedy Avenue in Hessville.

"It means a lot to me," he said. "Gary is where I was born and raised. Gary is where I know my way around. I love Gary. I love the diversity of Gary. Growing up, everybody on my block was a different ethnicity: Greek, Puerto Rican, Mexican, Black, white or Polish. I thought the whole world was like that. I feel like Gary is an old friend that just needs some help. By doing these videos, I'm showing some of these conditions and helping places get cleaned up."

For more information or to watch some of the videos, visit youtube.com/c/TheSteelCityStorm.