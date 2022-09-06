IDEM approves air permit for waste-to-jet fuel facility planned for Gary

According to Ewijk, no garbage would be processed in Gary. Instead the waste would be taken to one of two feedstock processing facilities, likely located in Illinois and elsewhere in Indiana. Waste high in carbon such as paper and timber would be prepared into a "feedstock," which would be loaded onto trucks and taken to the plant in Gary to be refined into low-carbon renewable jet fuel. Before being sold, the fuel would be transported from Gary to a refinery to be blended with traditional jet fuel.

IDEM held a public hearing for the air permit in April. Of the nearly 20 people who spoke during the hearing, only one voiced support for the project. State Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and state Sen. Eddie Melton all signed a letter voicing their opposition to the plant, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency submitted written comment detailing concerns about the project's impact on environmental justice.

According to the EPA's EJScreen tool, which calculates communities' vulnerabilities to pollution, the area around the proposed site generally falls within the 75th percentile for environmental and socioeconomic indexes.

In IDEM's approval of the air permit, released Aug. 16, the department included responses to all of the comments received.

IDEM said their Office of Air Quality, or OAQ, does not have the authority to evaluate permits based on issues such as the impact the biorefinery would have on resident's quality of life, emissions from the some 120 trucks that would travel to and from the plant daily and potential noise pollution created by operations at the plant.

"IDEM, OAQ cannot resolve the historical issues that lead to the development of the area through an individual permitting decision. IDEM, OAQ believes that these concerns can be balanced with IDEM, OAQ’s commitment to public involvement in the permitting process to ensure all people have an equitable opportunity to participate in the permitting decision, as well as IDEM OAQ’s obligation to regulate emissions and enforce permit conditions."

All of the emission sources detailed in Fulcrum's permit will include various types of filters.

Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, a group of local environmental activists, said they oppose IDEM's decision. GARD also noted Fulcrum withdrew its application for a solid waste processing facility permit on the grounds that the material processed at the biorefinery would no longer qualify as solid waste under the revisions made by House Enrolled Act 1226, which amended the definition of solid waste to exclude materials that are "used in creating a product."

IDEM approved Fulcrum's request to withdraw the solid waste permit Aug. 23.