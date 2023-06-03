GARY — Dena Holland-Neal wants state regulators to address the negative health effects of industrial pollution.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer six months ago. She also has a friend whose battled three kinds of cancer and was told that environmental contamination was a contributing factor.

"We're told by the federal government that 'this is healthy air, just keep breathing it, you'll be fine,' but we're not fine," Holland-Neal said.

About a dozen people addressed the Indiana Department of Environmental Management during a public meeting Thursday. Many attendees echoed Holland-Neal's concerns.

"If the guidelines are what they should be, then why are we so sick?" Gard Advocates for Responsible Development member Carolyn McCrady asked.

The meeting was organized after GARD and the Environmental Law and Policy Center raised concerns about a proposed air-permit renewal for a lime plant in Gary.

Carmeuse Lime Inc., situated in the Buffington Harbor area of Gary, provides limestone to steel mills; it's one of the main ingredients burned in blast furnaces to make pig iron. The company has asked the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to renew its five-year air-quality permit, which was last renewed in 2014.

Public comment on the renewal initially ended May 5. However, after GARD and the ELPC issued news releases calling for tighter regulations, public comment was extended to June 5.

The ELPC noted that Carmeuse has been cited for a number of violations. Most recently, an October inspection of the facility found seven violations.

"If they're not being diligent, why would you give them the opportunity to continue?" Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, asked IDEM during the meeting.

Jenny Acker, chief of IDEM's Air Permits Branch, said the agency is legally obligated to issue permits as long as they meet the requirements. Even if a company is in violation, IDEM will not "yank their permit, we're going to work with them to get them back into compliance."

In a company statement, Carmeuse said it is working "closely with IDEM to resolve outstanding enforcement issues." The company also noted that the proposed renewal did not include any emission increases.

Even if Carmeuse's emissions hold steady, GARD member Kimmie Gordon said, "enough is enough." She said U.S. Steel and all the other industrial facilities in north Lake County have a cumulative impact on the Region's air quality.

A recent greenhouse-gas inventory found that industry accounts for more than 90% of Gary's emissions.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Justice Screen tool, the five-mile radius surrounding Carmeuse is in the highest percentiles in the country for diesel emissions, fine-particulate-matter air pollution and proximity to hazardous waste. An analysis by The Guardian newspaper of research from the University of Washington and Virginia Tech this year found that Northwest Indiana's industrial core had the fourth-worst PM 2.5 air pollution in the country.

PM 2.5 is a kind of fine-particulate air pollutant that can get into the deepest part of the lungs, even into the bloodstream. It is emitted by industrial operations, vehicles and wildfires.

Four of Lake County's nine air monitoring stations are in Gary; Acker said the monitors have not detected any air pollution exceedances.

McCrady said the pollution guidelines might be set too low: "It just doesn't make any sense for you to tell me that the air monitoring devices are working and yet we are overpolluted in this city."

Acker said much of Gary's environmental contamination can be traced to decades of zoning decisions that allowed industrial facilities to locate in the steel city. By the time a company applies for an air permit with IDEM, the state agency is obligated to "follow the letter of the law," Acker explained.

In recent years, she's started to see local zoning commissions pull zoning permits after public outcry. "Your comments are getting heard outside this room," Acker assured the audience.

However, multiple speakers said environmental battles shouldn't always fall to private citizens, especially because many of the state permits and regulations can be difficult to understand.

"I don't care what the project is, I don't care how many dollars it brings to the community, it doesn't matter if it hurts our residents," said Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary. "The city of Gary does not want any additional industrial pollution."

IDEM will issue a permit decision after reviewing all public comment. The agency will also respond to all written comment.

PHOTOS: Community members tour Gary location selected for planned waste-to-fuel plant Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location Fulcrum bus tour of their proposed plant location