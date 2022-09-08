IDEM: Source of particulate matter at beach not found during U.S. Steel visit

GARY — Indiana Department of Environmental Management staff members visited U.S. Steel Gary Works on Tuesday but were unable to find a source of a black particulate substance observed last week at Lake Street Beach, the agency said.

IDEM has responded to the Lake Street Beach area four times in the past two weeks after receiving reports of a black substance in the water.

Gary and U.S. Steel collected samples from the water after meeting with IDEM on Friday, but results were still pending, officials said Thursday.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince ordered Lake Street Beach closed Friday morning. The beach remained closed through the long Labor Day weekend, a city spokesman said.

No signs of the fine black particulate substance observed at Lake Street Beach were detected at Marquette or Wells Street beaches last week, so those beaches remained open through the weekend, city spokesman Michael Gonzalez said.

IDEM said no specific incidents had been reported at U.S. Steel Gary Works, which is just east of Lake Street Beach along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

IDEM emergency personnel first went to Lake Street Beach on Aug. 24 in response to a citizen report of a black substance on the water, the department said. No evidence of any substance was found.

IDEM returned to the beach Sept. 1 in response to reports from a citizen and the city of a black floating substance, the department said.

"IDEM personnel observed a small, localized area containing trace amounts of a fine black particulate material (black dust-like substance), but saw no evidence of the widespread dispersion previously reported," IDEM said.

IDEM met with representatives from the city and U.S. Steel at the beach Sept. 2, the department said. The city and U.S. Steel each planned to collect samples of water and sand for analysis.

IDEM investigated U.S. Steel Gary Works on Tuesday, but staff was "unable to discern conclusively the source of this fine black particulate material originating from the facility," IDEM said.

"The appearance of this fine black material at the Lake Street Beach is sporadic," the department said. "IDEM personnel have not observed widespread dispersion of the fine black particulate material."

Gonzalez said the city first learned of the black substance Sept. 1, and Prince closed the beach Sept. 2.

The Gary Sanitary District collected samples and sent them to a lab.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Steel said its Gary facility had not experienced any recent environmental incidents.

"We are assisting IDEM in the investigation and have taken samples for analysis," she said. "Environmental performance and the communities where we operate remain top priorities."

U.S. Steel has remained in communication with the city and IDEM and will share sampling results when they become available, she said.