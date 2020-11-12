Identity of woman found dead in garage fire still unknown; coroner asks for public’s help

GARY — The woman whose body was found in a garage fire has still not been identified, with local officials seeking information from the public.
On Thursday, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey announced the coroner’s office is asking the community’s help in identifying the woman and finding her family. Frey said so far, it is only known the deceased was a white female. The Lake County Homicide Unit, an investigating agency for the case, confirmed the victim was an adult.
Frey previously said the coroner’s office was working to use DNA and dental comparisons to attempt to identify the woman.
The coroner's office is awaiting test results from the autopsy and her manner of death is pending.
In the late morning on Nov. 2, the woman was found dead after first responders were called to a garage fire in the 300 block of East 43rd Avenue in Gary, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell.
The case is ongoing and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the Gary Fire Department Arson Unit and the Lake County Homicide Unit in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!