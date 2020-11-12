Identity of woman found dead in garage fire still unknown; coroner asks for public’s help

GARY — The woman whose body was found in a garage fire has still not been identified, with local officials seeking information from the public.

On Thursday, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey announced the coroner’s office is asking the community’s help in identifying the woman and finding her family. Frey said so far, it is only known the deceased was a white female. The Lake County Homicide Unit, an investigating agency for the case, confirmed the victim was an adult.

Frey previously said the coroner’s office was working to use DNA and dental comparisons to attempt to identify the woman.

The coroner's office is awaiting test results from the autopsy and her manner of death is pending.

In the late morning on Nov. 2, the woman was found dead after first responders were called to a garage fire in the 300 block of East 43rd Avenue in Gary, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell.

The case is ongoing and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the Gary Fire Department Arson Unit and the Lake County Homicide Unit in the investigation.