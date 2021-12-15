'I'm glad no one forgot about us': Groups brighten holidays for Gary home residents

Wishes included candy, bed sheets, paper goods, laundry detergent, socks, appliances, and personal care items.

Jallageas was grateful not just for the presents but the exposure for the independent senior residential facility run by Volunteers of America of Ohio and Indiana.

“We’re often overlooked,” Jallageas said. “There are a lot of organizations in Gary that would like to help us, but they don’t know we’re here. I’m really excited about this.”

Capt. Brian Clark of the Salvation Army of Lake County said his group has never done anything like this, adding he was happy to work with the RailCats and Hartsfield Village.

“They reached out to us, and we were able to shop for half of the residents,” said Anthony Giammanco, RailCats general manager. “This is what we’re about, helping in the community. We’re happy to help.”

Ashley Nylen, RailCats director of marketing and promotions, added, “We work hard to provide family fun throughout the summer, and we couldn’t pass up this opportunity to help spread cheer this holiday season.”