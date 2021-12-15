'I'm glad no one forgot about us': Groups brighten holidays for Gary home residents

GARY — The little things don't go unnoticed, especially around the holidays.
Residents at the Gardens on Carolina, a lower income senior living facility, on Tuesday, were appreciative of a gesture by three local organizations.
‘It’s very nice,” said Anne Aiken, showing off new bed sheets. “I’m glad no one forgot about us.”
Fellow resident Betty Summerhill received a vacuum cleaner, pajamas, and toiletries.
“I thank the Lord for giving us this blessing,” Summerhill, who was among 37 residents receiving gifts, said. “Thank God.”
Autumn Jallageas, residential services coordinator at Gardens, had reached out to Salvation Army of Lake County for a possible Angel Tree project for seniors, which it does not offer.
However, Kevin Feldman, director of development for Salvation Army of Lake County, reached out to community groups, including the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Hartsfield Village, a senior living facility in Munster. Those two groups agreed to participate.
“It’s seniors helping seniors,” said Jallageas, who compiled wish lists.
Residents, she said, requested “basic essentials they could not afford on their own, because they’re on fixed incomes.”
Wishes included candy, bed sheets, paper goods, laundry detergent, socks, appliances, and personal care items.
Jallageas was grateful not just for the presents but the exposure for the independent senior residential facility run by Volunteers of America of Ohio and Indiana.
“We’re often overlooked,” Jallageas said. “There are a lot of organizations in Gary that would like to help us, but they don’t know we’re here. I’m really excited about this.”
Capt. Brian Clark of the Salvation Army of Lake County said his group has never done anything like this, adding he was happy to work with the RailCats and Hartsfield Village.
“They reached out to us, and we were able to shop for half of the residents,” said Anthony Giammanco, RailCats general manager. “This is what we’re about, helping in the community. We’re happy to help.”
Ashley Nylen, RailCats director of marketing and promotions, added, “We work hard to provide family fun throughout the summer, and we couldn’t pass up this opportunity to help spread cheer this holiday season.”
From Hartsfield Village, Susan Hynek, outreach coordinator, and Cheryl McCarthy-Hollis, senior living coordinator, said their residents really got into the project, and within a short time, all the Gardens tags were gone from the Hartsfield tree.
“Our residents went all out,” said McCarthy-Hollis.
Clark, whose organization is involved in several charities this season, noted, “We are grateful to our partners who helped bring joy and love to those who need it most.”
Salvation Army charity events at the three Lake County community centers include food pantries and gifts for children. Salvation Army distributed a little under 2,000 presents in 2020, and Clark anticipates meeting or topping that number this year.
Also helping locate and arrange gifts were Alisa Hecimovich, chair of the Salvation Army of Lake County advisory board, and her father, Bob Migliorini.
“It’s an honor to help others, especially during the holiday season,” Hecimovich said.
Thelma Green carted gifts back to her room. “I thank God I got this. I feel grateful.”
Alice Elshakoushy’s mobile wheelchair included popcorn and the Sorry game.
“I never thought I’d get something, not for the last three years,” she said.
As volunteers were preparing to leave, a tear-filled Green returned to say one thing after receiving a CD recorder and set of sheets.
“These were two things I never thought I’d get,” she said. “Thank you.”